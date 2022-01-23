Church Women of the Temple Area
The Church Women of the Temple Area celebrated Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s birthday during the group’s recent meeting.
The guest speaker for the program was Dr. George Harrison from First Baptist Church of Waco. Harrison spoke about the life of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Harrison was introduced by his brother, Pastor Roscoe Harrison, who actually had the opportunity to meet Dr. King in person.
The CWTA is composed of women from 17 different area churches and meets at noon the third Monday of every other month. All women in the Temple and surrounding area are invited to join the group. For information contact Ruth Ellen Fise at 304-639-4316.
Bell County Retired School Employees Association
The Bell County Retired School Employees Association recently held its January meeting at the Salado Civic Center with 43 people in attendance.
Michael Donahue, a teacher at Temple College, presented a historical program on George Armstrong Custer. Donahue has written a book, “Where the Rivers Rand Red the Indian Fights of George Armstrong Custer”.
The group has announced that it exceeded its goal of 40,000 volunteer hours. Group members contributed 41,672 volunteer hours.
On Feb. 3, the group will read to pre-kindergartners at Belton Early Childhood Center at 1:15 p.m. and present a $500 donation to purchase books for the children. Group members will meet at 2 p.m. Feb. 3 at South Belton Middle School, 805 Sage Brush Drive. This is invite a friend month in honor of Valentine’s Day. Members are asked to bring their favorite recipe written on a recipe card. Bring at least five cards, which will be sold for $1 each with funds supporting the Children’s Book Project.
Group members have started reading to students at Meridith Dunbar the second Friday of each month. Anyone who would like to volunteer to read may email Pat Duran at p.duran25@yahoo.com.
Rotary Club of Belton
The Rotary Club of Belton meets at noon Tuesdays at The Gin at Nolan Creek, 219 S. E. St. in Belton.
T.J. Cruz with the Bell County Sheriff’s office will speak about human trafficking at the Jan. 24 meeting.
All Rotarians and guests are invited.
Temple Breakfast Lions Club
The Temple Breakfast Lions Club meets the first and third Thursdays of each month in the Ava room at the Hilton Garden Inn, 1749 Scott Boulevard in Temple.
The business will open at 7 a.m. for group members to gather and order breakfast and the meeting starts at 7:30 a.m.
Masks are highly encouraged and meetings also are available via Zoom. For information email lmeeker53@ gmail.com.
Anyone with a servant’s heart is welcome to attend the meetings.
National Active and Retired Federal Employees
The National Active and Retired Federal Employees chapter No. 586 is returning to live, in-person meetings. The group’s next meeting will be held 9:30 a.m. Thursday in the McLane room on the third floor of the Temple Public Library, 100 W. Adams Ave. in downtown Temple.
There will be coffee, snacks and socializing. Rosa Hernandez will present a program on hospice services.
All active and retired federal employees are invited. Those who attend are asked to bring a cookie donation for residents of the William R. Courtney Texas Veterans Home.
