Rotary Club of Belton
The Rotary Club of Belton meets at noon Tuesdays at The Gin at Nolan Creek, 219 S. East St. in Belton.
The guest speaker for Feb. 1 will be Dr. Susan Ferguson, executive director of the Belton ISD Career and Technology program.
All Rotarians and guests are invited.
Temple Breakfast Lions Club
The Temple Breakfast Lions Club meets the first and third Thursdays of each month in the Ava room at the Hilton Garden Inn, 1749 Scott Boulevard in Temple.
The business will open at 7 a.m. for group members to gather and order breakfast and the meeting starts at 7:30 a.m.
Masks are highly encouraged and meets also are available via Zoom. For information email lmeeker53@gmail.com.
Anyone with a servant’s heart is welcome to attend the meetings.
Bell County Newcomers Club
The Bell County Newcomers Club, Inc. is looking for new members and extends a warm welcome to ladies that are new (within the past three years) to Bell County and the surrounding areas.
The group also welcomes ladies that have just retired, are recent empty nesters, or have experienced another life change within the past three years and would like to connect with other ladies. Join the fun and check out the Bell County Newcomers Club at www.bellcountynewcomers.com. For information about joining, Contact Cheryl Davis at ctdavis44@yahoo.com or 254-493-4623.
Upcoming activities for February are: 2/2 Monthly Luncheon, 2/7 Chat N’ Canasta, 2/8 Singing Bluebonnets, 2/9 Wednesday Canasta, 2/11 TGIF Lunch, 2/12 Sassy Singles, 2/14 Bookworms and Dominoes, 2/15 Bunco, 2/16 Popcorn Bridge, 2/17 Meet and Greet, 2/18 Trailblazers, 2/19 Exploring Wines, 2/21 Snack Time Mah Jongg, 2/22 Singing Bluebonnets, 2/23 Fun Lunch, 2/24 Heritage Seekers, and 2/28 Well Read Women, Knit and Crochet, and Monday Canasta.
Temple Garden Club
The Temple Garden Club will meet Thursday at the Azalee Marshall Cultural Activities Center, 3011 N. Third St. in Temple.
Brunch, provided by the members, will start at 9:30 a.m. followed by a short business meeting.
Amy McCray, vice president, will present the program “Pollinators and Bird feeders”. Charlotte Elrod will give a report on artistic design. Sandy Boyd will give the National Garden Report. Hostesses will be Karen Nalley, Sahron Douglass and Charlotte Elrod.
The meeting is open to the public. Gardeners are all ages and skill levels are welcome.
Bell County Retired School Employees Association
Member of the Bell County Retired School Employees Association will read to pre-kindergarteners 1:15 p.m. Thursday at the Belton Early Childhood Center. Group members will present a $500 check to the center to purchase books for the children. This past October, the association also donated $500 for children’s books at Meridith-Dunbar Early Childhood Center in Temple.
Group members will meet at 2 p.m. Thursday at South Belton Middle School, 805 Sage Brush Drive. This is “Invite a Friend” month in honor of Valentine’s Day. Members also are asked to bring at least five of their favorite recipes written on cards. The cards will be sold for a dollar each with funds going to the Children’s Book Project.
Membership forms will be available at the meeting. Dues are $10 locally and $35 for state. Millie Henn, treasurer, will collect the dues, which may be paid in cash, check, bank draft or PayPal.
At 3 p.m. on March 7, the association will tour the Czech Heritage Museum and Genealogy Center, 119 W. French Ave. in Temple.
Anyone who wishes to read to students during a library class time may email Pat Duran at p.duran25@yahoo.com.
