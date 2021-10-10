The Temple Symphony Orchestra is bringing a world-class musician to Central Texas. Pianist Daniel Hsu will perform 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 16, at the Sue and Frank Mayborn Performing Arts Center, located on the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor campus at 810 N. Main St. in Belton.
The performance is part of the Temple Symphony Orchestra’s 2021-2022 season.
At age 19, Hsu was the recipient of the bronze medal at the Van Cliburn piano competition in 2017. He has toured in Europe, Asia and North America, giving solo recitals and performing with symphony orchestras. In addition to his solo and orchestral performances, Hsu performs frequently with the Verona String Quartet and gives duo piano concerts with his brother, Andrew.
Hsu grew up in the San Francisco Bay area and began studying the piano at age 6. He gave his first performance with an orchestra at age 8 and his first solo recital at age 9. He was accepted into the Curtis Institute of Music at age 10.
After being unable to give live performances since spring of 2020, Hsu is booked for several engagements this year with American symphony orchestras.
He also is returning to Japan for a recital tour, and will be participating in various chamber music recitals in Europe.
Hsu also is interested in computer programming and was involved in the creation of Workflow, now known as Shortcuts, a program that won the 2015 Apple Design Award.
Hsu said he enjoys exploring the connection between music and technology, and believes that creativity and problem solving is required in both fields of study.
Tickets can be purchased at the box office or by calling the Temple Symphony office at 254-778-6683.
The Temple Symphony Orchestra’s mission is to entertain, to educate, and to enrich the cultural life of Central Texans. For information email TempleSymphony@gmail.com or visit temple symphony.org.