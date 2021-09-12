COPPERAS COVE — Topsey Exotic Ranch is the perfect place to spend a weekend afternoon with your family.
If you’re looking for something fun to do that breaks from the norm, but are short on time, this is the place.
Animals that you may encounter on your safari include: camels, several varieties of deer, zebras, bison, Texas Longhorns, llamas, ostriches, peacocks and more. The safari states that their animals are friendly, but asks that you toss feed to the ground as opposed to attempting to hand feed. No one wants to end up getting nipped by an emu. Visitors are also required to keep their windows either all the way up or all the way down, as a way to ensure the animals are safe.
Something really neat about Topsey, compared to other safaris, is that you are allowed to ride in the bed of your truck (if you drive one). You can’t exit the bed once you’ve entered the safari, so make sure you’re committed before starting your adventure. In addition to the beautiful animals guests will encounter, the scenic Texas hill country views are hard to beat. It’s easy to feel like you’ve been transplanted to another place while on your drive through the zoo.
Once you arrive you’ll have the opportunity to purchase bags of feed for $1 each. I would suggest getting one bag of feed per person at least. Children may want more than just one bag. On site there is also a gift shop that sells beverages, ice cream, toys, sunscreen and even hats. Stock up on all you need before you head out.
After you’ve paid your admission you have the opportunity to drive back through the safari as many times as you want.
This is great for if you want to swap drivers or maybe if there was a particular animal you may have missed your first go round.
There is also a petting zoo and small walk around portion of Topsey that children will really enjoy, as a herd of goats (and a few sheep) will surround you seeking out food.
Topsey Exotic Ranch is located at 945 Co Road 118 in Copperas Cove. For more information about Topsey, visit www.topseyexoticranch.com.