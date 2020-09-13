It’s not unusual for Rick Walker to welcome his guests into his kitchen.
“When you’re at my house, where you go is the kitchen … that’s the heart of the home,” the Temple resident said.
Despite the coronavirus crisis, he has recently been letting guests into the heart of his home to learn how to cook — virtually, of course. Walker, who goes by Chef Rick, hosts a cooking series on the city of Temple’s YouTube Channel.
“I wanted to do it through YouTube because I do it out of my house and I don’t have to take everything over to the community center like I would have in the past,” Walker said. “It’s a little more homey. It’s from my kitchen to yours. It’s more comfortable. It’s more one on one. I have fun with it.”
Typically, Walker would teach residents how to cook in-person at the Sammons Community Center, where he has worked for about a decade. But the facility, 2220 W. Ave. D, has been closed for months — and remains shuttered — because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Walker’s cooking show is just one online class the Sammons Community Center is offering.
“We just finished our first full week, and we’re starting our second week. We’ve gotten a lot of great comments about Chef Rick’s class,” Sammons Manager Lisa Saraceno said. “It’s one of the ways right now, with Sammons being closed to the public ... for us to connect to the adults and seniors in the area through these online classes.”
Walker’s first two videos showed viewers how to make chicken parmesan and Greek yogurt chicken salad. Visit www.youtube.com/user/CityofTemple to watch the cooking class.
The chef, who worked in food service for 45 years, plans to teach people how to make cedar plank salmon with honey and garlic, King Ranch chicken casserole and Asian quinoa meatballs.
“We wanted to focus on things that people wouldn’t do on their own,” Walker said. “My requirement for a class is you have to taste it. If we’re going to cook, you got to taste it. You don’t have to like it, but you need to taste it.”
Walker tries to expose people to unfamiliar ingredients, such as quinoa, or even methods to use everyday food in unconventional ways, like cauliflower pizza crust.
“When we were doing in-person classes, we would go to the store and I would look for things that were new or sort of obscure and we would expose people,” he said. “It’s trying to be healthy and trying to be informed about what you put in your body.”
The chef, 67, got interested in cooking in a way most people would: By watching his mother. But he also had a unique look on food because his family grew crops, raised animals and slaughtered them for meat.
“I was raised as a Midwest farm kid and we were sort of natural and organic before there were such terms,” said Walker, who grew up in a small, rural community in Michigan. “I was always interested in cooking from the time I could pull a stool up to the counter and watch my mom make something. I thought, ‘Well, I can raise it, I can prepare it, I can cook it and I can definitely eat it.’”
Teaching people how to cook is a rewarding experience for Walker.
“What’s fun is when the students come back to the class … and they come back and say, ‘I made that and my husband really liked it’ or so and so liked that,” he said. “It’s not really that hard. It’s easy to do.”