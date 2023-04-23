A year-long search to find the next conductor of the Temple Symphony Orchestra comes down to a final dip of the baton on April 29.
This orchestral season has been a competition of sorts between the four finalists for the job vacated in May with the retirement of TSO founder and conductor Thomas Fairlie. One of the finalists — David Itkin — has withdrawn his name from contention. The remaining candidates — Dr. Benjamin Loeb, Dr. Beau Benson and Dr. Steven Ward remain, and Ward will take his time at the podium next week. Loeb and Benson have already performed.
Following Ward’s concert, the 12-member Temple Symphony Orchestra’s conductor search committee will meet to review notes and surveys from orchestra members. The committee will rank the candidates and present its findings to the TSO Board on May 17. A final decision is expected at that meeting.
Jonathan Gary, search committee chair and a TSO board member, said the final four were selected from a field of more than 100 applicants.
“We did Zoom interviews with all eight,” Gary said. “Prior to the interviews, we had them send a resume CD, a cover letter and three video recordings of their conducting. From there we narrowed it to four and all four candidates were assigned a concert in the 2022-23 season to guest conduct.”
The finalists were Itkin, Benson, Loeb and Lois Ferrari. Ferrari withdrew from consideration for personal reasons and was replaced as a finalist by Ward.
Regardless of who ends up as the next artistic director/conductor of the TSO, it’s unlikely they will become a Temple resident.
“Our new conductor will likely be conducting multiple orchestras and hold a position with a college music program,” he said. “But they will be responsible for a certain level of involvement in the community. There will be at least three rehearsals before every concert, so they will be in town for about a week. They also will have other obligations, like helping to raise money and conducting clinics for Temple, Lake Belton and Belton High School orchestra programs.”
“The artistic director/conductor will be our guiding leadership to select and direct TSO performances, concerts, and holiday shows,” said Gary, who takes over as the orchestra’s executive director June 1. Jan Salzman, current administrator, has announced that she will be retiring.
“The conductor will be responsible for choosing musical selections and auditioning future orchestra members,” Gary said.
Ward’s concert starts at 7:30 p.m. April 29 at the Mary Alice Marshall Performing Arts Center at Temple College.
The program will include: “Ballade in A minor, Op.33,” by Samuel Coleridge-Taylor; “Dances from The Three-Cornered Hat” by Manuel de Falla; and “Pines of Rome” by Ottorino Respighi.
Ward is the music director and conductor of the Civic Orchestra of Abilene, the conductor of the Abilene Youth Orchestra and is professor of music and director of Orchestra & Bands at Abilene Christian University. He also serves as conductor for Ballet San Angelo’s annual production of The Nutcracker.
Ward said his concerts are known for extreme variety.
“We will play a mix of wonderful music, including the classics but also sprinkling in a little jazz,” he said. “Of course, if I get the job my priority would be getting to know the community and its musical likes. I’m a big believer in holiday concerts, and I think audiences will love our performances.”