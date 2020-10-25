Wildflower Quilt Guild
Members of the Wildflower Quilt Guild recently donated four queen size quilts to the new commander of the Temple Salvation Army, Lt. David Beckham, and Joanna Roland, a volunteer at the center. The quilts are intended to be given to individuals who are re-homed through the Salvation Army.
The Wildflower Quilt Guild has about 115 members and is committed to promoting the art of quilting. Members are very proficient in making and donating quilts and other items to local chemo and dialysis patients, Project Linus, Hope Pregnancy, and McLane’s Children’s Hospital.
For information about the guild and how to join visit www.wildflowerquiltguild.com.
Daughters of the American Revolution awards
Patricia Benoit, author of the Temple Daily Telegram’s “Backroads” series, was awarded the 2020 Outstanding Media and Entertainment Award from the Betty Martin Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution. This annual award recognizes those who make outstanding contributions to their community. The chapter recognized Benoit’s unwavering dedication to excellence in historic preservation through not only her writing but her volunteer work.
The 2020 Outstanding American History Teacher Award was awarded to Angela Diaz, an 11th grade American History Teacher at Temple High School.
Diaz has been active in the Central Texas community for more than 20 years and also works as a girl’s soccer coach.
The awardees were announced at the October meeting of the Betty Martin Chapter, NSDAR.
Two Betty Martin members, Carol Hodge and Caroline Tillman were awarded 2020 Chapter Literacy Awards for their volunteer efforts in Literacy.
Morgan’s Point Miss Flame
The Ladies Auxiliary of the Morgan’s Point Volunteer Fire Department is now accepting applications for the annual Miss Flame competition.
All girls entering 10th or 11th grade who live in the city of Morgan’s Point Resort or the extended MPR Fire District areas, with at least a B average in school are eligible to enter the contest.
The Ladies Auxiliary sponsors a $1,000 scholarship to the title winner. The focus of the competition is poise, personality, education and fire safety. The winner will be expected to attend community functions representing Morgan’s Point Resort.
Applications, which are due by Oct. 30, are available at morganspointresorttx.com; at the Morgan’s Point Resort Fire Department; from Morgan’s Point City Hall; or by contacting Lynn Milam at 254-725-1968.
Bell County Historical Commission
The Bell County Historical Commission will meet 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 26, in the first-floor courtroom at the Bell County Courthouse in downtown Belton.
The BCHC works to preserve and promote the country’s historical heritage in accordance with Texas state laws and under the direction of the Bell County Commissioners Court. The group meets the fourth Monday of the month, except May and December, in the Bell County Courthouse. For information call 254-933-5917.
Altrusa International
Altrusa is an international non-profit organization, making our local communities better through leadership, partnership, and service. Club meetings are held the second and fourth Tuesdays each month at noon at the Azalee Marshall Cultural Activities Center, 3011 N. Third St. in Temple, and online via Zoom.
Those attending meetings in person are asked to use safe social distancing measures.
For more information visit www.altrusatemple.org.
Bell County Newcomers Club
The Bell County Newcomers Club is looking for new members and extends a warm welcome to ladies that are new (within the past three years) to the Bell County area. The group also is open to ladies that have just retired, are recent empty nesters, or have experienced another life change within the past three years and would like to connect with other ladies. For information about the social group, visit www.bellcountynewcomers.com.
Some Newcomers Club activities have been postponed due to COVID-19. Planned activities include: Valentine Bridge on Oct. 27; a Fun Lunch on Oct. 28; Chat N Canasta on Nov. 2; Monthly Luncheon and Popcorn Bridge on Nov. 4; Bookworms on Nov. 9; Tuesday Canasta on Nov. 10; Bunco, Snack Tim Mah Jongg and Valentine Bridge on Nov. 17; Fun Lunch and Popcorn Bridge on Nov. 18; and Trailblazers on Nov. 20.
Those interested in membership are encouraged to contact Cheryl Davis at ctdavis44@yahoo.com.
For information on group activities, contact Carolyn Webster at bobcar28@gmail.com or 404-751-4849.
Temple Garden Club
The Temple Garden Club meets at 9:30 a.m. the first Thursday of the month September through May at the Azalee Marshall Cultural Activities Center, 3011 N. Third St. in Temple. To abide by COVID-19 protocols, tables and chairs will be set up for social distancing. Those who attend are asked to wear a mask. Hand sanitizer also will be available. The group is open to gardeners of a l ages and skill levels. Visitors are welcome at the meetings.
Club dues are $38 and includes membership to the CAC.
Texas Star Toastmasters
The Texas Star Toastmasters group meets 6 p.m. Wednesdays via the Zoom online platform and in person at a private residence.
Topics at each meeting include speeches, impromptu speeches and evaluations. The group is open to anyone interested in working toward self improvement.
For information call Anna at 254-541-7624.
Church Women of the Temple Area
The Church Women of the Temple Area will not meet until further notice due to coronavirus concerns.
Temple Breakfast Lions Club
The Temple Breakfast Lions Club meets at 7:30 a.m. the first and third Thursdays of each month at the Hilton Garden Inn, 1749 Scott Blvd. in Temple.
Club members will be asked to follow social distancing guidelines. Masks also are highly encouraged.
Those who do not want to meet in person may join the group via the Zoom online platform. For information email Lmeeker53@gmail.com.
The group’s speaker for Nov. 19 will be Rucker Preston, director of Family Promise of Bell County.
Anyone with a servant’s heart is welcome to join the group. The club’s motto is “We serve”.
