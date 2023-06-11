Sons of the American Revolution
Two Central Texas Sons of the American Revolution chapters, Heart of Texas No. 26 from Salado and Peter Sides No. 68 from Waco, paid their respects on June 2 to the family of Pvt. Myron Williams, who was laid to rest in Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Williams was a World War II soldier who went missing for 79 years, until his remains were positively identified through DNA in 2022.
Tri-City Gem and Mineral Society
The Tri-City Gem and Mineral Society will meet at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday in the fellowship hall at Miller Heights Baptist Church, 1400 S. Wall St. in Belton.
There will be a short business meeting followed by refreshments and the group’s annual auction of member contributed gem and mineral related items. Meetings are open to anyone with an interest in the lapidary arts and gem and mineral collecting.
Plans are being made for some field trips within driving distance of Central Texas.
The group’s annual show will take place Oct. 13-14 at the Frank W. Mayborn Civic and Convention Center in Temple. The show will feature vendors selling and displaying a variety of rocks, gems, jewelry and other items.
Books for Lunch
The Books for Lunch group will meet at noon on Wednesday in the board room on the third floor of the Temple Public Library, 100 W. Adams Ave. in Temple.
Gleander Aaron will review her first book, “What God Says About Prayer”. Also, Jerica Glover, a reference librarian at the Temple Public Library, will discuss a program called “Book a Librarian”. The program is available to library patrons and covers services such as proctoring a test, computer assistance and more.
The meeting is open to the public. Attendees may bring their lunch and the Temple Literacy Council will provide drinks.
National Alliance on Mental Illness
The National Alliance on Mental Illness will meet at 6:30 p.m. on June 13 and June 27 at the Olin E. Teague Veterans’ Medical Center, 1901 Veterans Memorial Drive in Temple.
Attendees are advised to use the entrance on the valet parking side of the hospital and take the elevator to the fifth floor. The meeting will take place in conference room 5G31.
The meeting is open to caregivers, supporters, and those suffering from mental illness.
For information call 254-771-3638.
Tuesday Solace
A Tuesday Solace group meets 1-4 p.m. every Tuesday at St. Francis Parish Hall, 5001 Hickory Road in Temple.
The program is open to families affected by Alzheimer’s disease and other forms of dementia. The program offers caregivers of patients with early-stage dementias a much-needed break while their loved one is in a safe, stimulating environment. Participants are provided a structured program of hymns, a devotional, chair exercises, refreshments, games and arts and crafts.
For information call 254-773-4255.
Tanglefoot BEEA Club
The Tanglefoot Club of BEEA will meet at 10 a.m. on Monday at St. Luke Catholic Church, 2807 Oakdale Drive in Temple.
The business meeting will include a discussion of upcoming club and BEEA projects, 4-H summer programs, and district and state conferences. Attendees also will have the opportunity to do an easy craft project. A summer picnic will take place after the meeting.
Meetings are open to anyone interested in supporting 4-H and the AgriLife Extension service.
Leedale EE Club
The Leedale Extension Education Club will meet for a social outing at 11 a.m. on Wednesday at Los Tres Magueyes Cantina, 2801 S. General Bruce Drive in Temple. President Doris Marek will share agenda items from the June BEEA meeting.
Guests are welcome to attend the meeting. For information call 254-742-5431.
National Association of Retired and Veteran Railway Employees
The National Association of Retired and Veteran Railway Employees will meet on June 15 at Wes’s Burger Shack, 1301 S. First St. in Temple.
Group members will have lunch at noon and the meeting will begin at 1 p.m.
For information contact Buddy Stewart at 254-657-2773 or email robmed@embarqmail.com.
Bell County Genealogical Society
The Bell County Genealogical Society meets the fourth Saturday of each month on the second floor of the Temple Public Library, 100 W. Adams Ave. in downtown Temple.
The group offers free genealogy guidance on a come-and-go basis from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and the group’s general meeting begins at 1:30 p.m.
Members of the Bell County Genealogical Society will be present to help those with questions on researching their family trees.
Newcomers Club
The Newcomers Club, Inc. is looking for new members and extends a warm welcome to ladies that are new (within the past three years) to Bell County and surrounding counties. The group also welcomes ladies that have just retired, are recent empty nesters, or have experienced another life change within the past three years and would like to connect with other ladies. Join the fun and check out the Newcomers Club Inc. at www.bellcountynewcomers.com. For information about joining, contact Jan Fisher at 2txgrl@gmail.com or 951-751-4002.
Upcoming activities include: 6/12 Bookworms; 6/16 Trailblazers; 6/17 Exploring Wines; 6/19 Snack Time Mahjong; 6/20 Bunco; 6/21 Popcorn Bridge; 6/24 Sassy Singles, Jimmy’s Egg; 6/26 Well Read Women, Crochet and Knit, Monday Canasta; and 6/28 Fun Lunch.
Bell Fine Arts
The Bell Fine Arts organization meets from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesdays at 305 E. Fifth Ave. in Belton.
The group is open to artists of all mediums and skill levels.
For information call Jeanne at 409-313-0611.
Temple Breakfast Lions Club
The Temple Breakfast Lions Club meets the first and third Thursdays of each month in the Ava room at the Hilton Garden Inn, 1749 Scott Boulevard in Temple. The group gathers at 7 a.m. to order breakfast and the meeting starts at 7:30 a.m.
Meetings also are broadcast by the Zoom online meeting platform. For information email Lmeeker53@gmail.com. Meetings are open to the public and the club is open to anyone with a heart for service.
Temple Belton Ladies Lions Club
The Temple Belton Ladies Lions Club meets at 6:30 p.m. the second and fourth Monday of the month at VFW Post 4008, 2311 S. Pearl St. in Belton.
Meetings are open to the public and newcomers are welcome.
Rotary Club of Belton
The Rotary Club of Belton meets at noon on Tuesdays at The Gin at Nolan Creek, 219 S. East St. in Belton.
The guest speaker for June 13 will be Becky Cooley, a 911 coordinator for the Central Texas Council of Governments.
The meeting is open to Rotarians and guests.
Rotary leadership camp
Applications are now being accepted for the Excellence in Leadership day camp sponsored by The Rotary Clubs of Temple South, Temple, and Belton.
The camp will take place June 20-22. The camp is for are high school students who will be juniors and seniors next school year. Camp participants will have the opportunity to learn leadership skills from community leaders and take part in a community service project.
For information contact Pat Johnson at docpatj@gmail.com.
Bell County Master Gardener Association
The Bell County Master Gardener Association will present a free seminar, “Soil Science for the Home Gardener,” at 6 p.m. on Thursday, June 15, at the Bell County Extension office, 1605 N. Main St. in Belton. Pat Mielnick, a Certified Master Gardener and soil scientist, will discuss why soil is important, the essentials for plant growth and the need for submitting a soil test. The seminar is limited to 50 participants. Those who wish to attend are asked to register by sending an email to bcmgaspeakers@gmail.com .
The Bell County Master Gardener Association invites the public to attend a tour of the Killeen Municipal Court Community Garden from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, June 17. The garden is located behind the Killeen Convention & Visitors Bureau at 3601 S. W.S. Young Drive in Killeen. Certified Master Gardener Dave Slaughter, director of the garden, as well as other Certified Master Gardeners, will be on site to provide tours of the garden and will answer questions on weeding as well as conducting demonstrations on harvesting. The tours are free and open to the public. No registration or sign-up required. For information call 254-933-5304 or email bcmgaspeakers@gmail.com.
Thursday Club
The Thursday Club assists caregivers of those with early stage Alzheimer’s or other dementias. It meets from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursdays at the First Lutheran Church, 1515 W. Adams Ave. in Temple.
The group provides initial education, ongoing information and support for caregivers. The Thursday Club offers time on Thursdays for the caregiver to run errands, rest, and have some time to themselves which volunteers care for their family member at no cost.
For information contact Craig Pitrucha at 254-541-0610 or Linda Eimen at 254-773-5207.
Beekeepers association
The Temple Area Beekeepers Association will meet at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 10, at the Troy Community Center, 201 E. Main St. in Troy.
Dr. Ferhat Ozturk, an assistant professor at the University of Texas at San Antonio, will give a presentation on the healing properties of honey.
The meeting is open to the public. For information email Robin Battershell at battershell@gmail.com.