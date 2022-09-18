Temple Belton Ladies Lions Club
The Temple Belton Ladies Lions Club meets at 6:30 p.m. the second and fourth Monday of the month at VFW Post 4008, 2311 S. Pearl St. in Belton.
Meetings are open to the public and newcomers are welcome.
Temple Breakfast Lions Club
The Temple Breakfast Lions Club meets the first and third Thursdays of each month in the Ava room at the Hilton Garden Inn, 1749 Scott Boulevard in Temple. The group gathers at 7 a.m. to order breakfast and the meeting starts at 7:30 a.m.
Meetings also are broadcast by the Zoom online meeting platform. For information email Lmeeker53@ gmail.com. Meetings are open to the public and the club is open to anyone with a heart for service.
Bell Fine Arts
The Bell County Museum, 306 E. Fifth Ave. in Belton, has an exhibit of original works of art by Bell Fine Arts group members.
The 23 pieces are in several mediums, but with the overall theme of Bell County. The exhibit will be on display at the museum until Jan. 28, 2023.
The Bell Fine Arts group meets from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesdays at 306 E. Fifth Ave. in Belton. For information call Jeanne Logston at 409-313-0611. Meetings are open to the public.
Newcomers Club
The Newcomers Club, Inc. is looking for new members and extends a warm welcome to ladies that are new (within the past three years) to Bell County and surrounding counties. The group also welcomes ladies that have just retired, are recent empty nesters, or have experienced another life change within the past three years and would like to connect with other ladies. Join the fun and check out the Newcomers Club Inc. at www.bellcountynewcomers.com. For information about joining, contact Jan Fisher at 2txgrl@gmail.com or 951-751-4002.
Upcoming activities for September are: 9/19 Snack Time Mah Jongg; 9/20 Bunco, 9/21 Popcorn Bridge, 9/22 Heritage Seekers, 9/24 Sassy Singles, 9/26 Well-Read Women, Monday Canasta and Crochet & Knit, and 9/28 Fun Lunch.
Rotary Club of Belton
The Rotary Club of Belton meets at noon Tuesdays at The Gin at Nolan Creek, 219 S. East St. in Belton.
The group’s next guest speaker will be Dr. Jeff Bates, who will discuss Correll Health, a new health provider for Central Texas.
The meeting is open to all Rotarians and guests.
Travel club
The Central Texas Travel Club will meet at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Johnnys Steaks and Bar-Be-Que, 301 Thomas Arnold Road in Salado.
Group members will discuss upcoming trips to San Antonio, Texas State Railroad, Nashville, Iceland, and other future trips.
Meetings are open to the public and there are no dues or membership requirements. For information email cenraltexastravelclub@outlook.com.
Leedale EE Club
The Leedale Extension Education Club will meet at 10 a.m. on Monday in the youth building at Ocker Brethren Church, 17454 State Highway 53 in Temple.
President Doris Marek will preside. The hostesses will be Lucille Stock, Rose Anne Groseclose and Marilyn Herring.
Visitors are welcome to attend the meeting. For information call 254-742-5431.
Parkinson’s support group
The Bell County Parkinson’s Support Group will meet 2:30 p.m. on Thursday in the meeting room at Garden Estates, 5320 205 Loop in Temple.
People with Parkinson’s and their caregivers are encouraged to attend. For information contact Gayle at gayleinbelton@gmail.com or 254-718-4197.
Bell County Retired School Employees Association
The Bell County Retired School Employees Association is turning 60 years old this month.
The association was organized in 1962 under the name Temple-Bell County Retired Teachers Association. In 2017, the general membership changed the name to be more welcoming and inclusive for all school personnel, including auxiliary staff, bus drivers, administrators and other support staff.
The chapter welcomes community members who are interested in joining. Questions from new or current members can be made to Tina Coppin, membership chair, at 254-721-7944 or email tinamkc@gmail.com.
Support groups at Young’s Daughters Funeral Home
Grief Share, a support group for people dealing with loss or grief, meets at 6 p.m. on Mondays at Young’s Daughters Funeral Home, 4235 E. Business 190 in Temple.
A support group for dementia/Alzheimer’s caregivers meets at 6 p.m. on Fridays at the funeral home. Caregivers will have the opportunity to learn tips and tricks for dealing with daily life.
Bell County Historical Commission financial grants
The Bell County Historical Commission is offering small grants for projects that preserve and promote Bell County history. The grants are available to nonprofit organizations and institutions in Bell County.
Interested parties may apply now through Oct. 31. Applications and guidelines are available online at bellcountytx.com (historical commission can be found under the “about us” link at the top of the webpage). Applications also are available in room 117 on the first floor of the historic courthouse at 101 E. Central Ave. in Belton.
Funds available for the annual grants are limited to the aggregate funds budgeted by the commission each year for the grants program and as funded by the Bell County Commissioners Court. For fiscal year 2023, at total of $6,000 has been budgeted for the program.
Organization receiving grants in 2022 included the Salado Museum, Dyess Family Cemetery, Salado Cowboy Poetry & Music Gathering, DAR Betty Martin Chapter and the Salado Historic Society.
Central Texas Tea Party
The Central Texas Tea Party will meet Tuesday at the Harris Community Center, 401 Alexander St. in Belton. Social time starts and 6:30 p.m. and the meeting will begin at 7 p.m.
A representative from a solar farm will be the guest speaker.
National Active and Retired Federal Employees
The National Active and Retired Federal Employees chapter No. 586 will meet at 9:30 a.m. Thursday in the board room on the third floor of the Temple Public Library, 100 W. Adams Ave. in Temple.
There will be coffee, snacks and socializing. The guest speaker will be Shannon Gowan, executive director of the Ronald McDonald House in Temple.
The meeting is open to all active and retired federal employees. Those who attend are asked to bring a cookie donation for residents of the William R. Courtney Texas State Veterans Home.
Church Women of the Temple Area
Church Women of the Temple Area will meet at noon on Monday at St. Luke Catholic Church, 2807 Oakdale Drive in Temple. The group’s board will meet at 11 a.m.
The guest speaker will be Dr. Patsy Sulak.
The group is accepting new members and applications will be available at the meeting.
