Rock concert poster

Billy Perkins’ work includes concert posters for rockers The Black Crowes and more.

 Courtesy image

A Temple man with deep rock ‘n’ roll roots has created concert posters for hundreds of bands, including Van Halen, Alice in Chains, Judas Priest, Metallica, Willie Nelson, David Bowie and The Cure, and he will be the featured artist at a new Temple College Visual Arts Gallery exhibit.