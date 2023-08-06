MORGAN’S POINT RESORT — Get your spoons ready: The Ladies Auxiliary of the Morgan’s Point Resort Volunteer Fire Department will hold its annual chili cook-off fundraiser Saturday, Sept. 23.
The Ladies Auxiliary of the MPRVFD has been hosting the event since 2017, but Karen Stagner, president of the Ladies Auxiliary, said this is the first time the group has invited every fire department in Bell County to the contest.
This year, the MPRVFD is hoping to win the first-place traveling trophy that currently resides with last year’s winner, the Moffat Volunteer Fire Department.
Stagner said official judges will decide whether the traveling trophy is getting a new home after filling score sheets based on blind tastings. There will also be winners for “Best Cook Area” (which Stagner said is determined by “secret” judges) and “People’s Choice.”
Stagner said guests are encouraged to participate by casting their votes for the People’s Choice category. For $5, chili tasters will receive a 2 oz. tasting cup for each department entered in the contest and one token. Tasters can cast their votes by dropping their token in their favorite department’s bucket. Whichever department has the most tokens at the end of the contest will win the category.
Stagner said all proceeds will go to the MPRVFD to help cover expenses not included in the city budget. MPRVFD Fire Chief Taran Vaszocz said fundraisers like the chili cook-off have been invaluable to his crew.
“There are obviously limitations to city budget,” Vaszocz said. “It covers the fuel, oil, uniforms and the basics to keep us moving. But there are some things that are simply outside those parameters that the Ladies Auxiliary is able to step in and help with.”
One such expense the Ladies Auxiliary recently helped with was giving the MPRVFD station a dorm.
“Our station never had a formal dorm for people to sleep in,” Vaszocz said. “This year they put in four bunk beds, some big pictures, added some end tables and some creature comforts that probably would have taken a couple more years of the city budget to realize.”
Vaszocz said his department’s strategy is simple this year: “make really good chili and try to get that trophy.”
Cooking will begin at 8 a.m., and tasting will get started at 11 a.m. Sept. 23 at the Kleypas Park Event Center. Trophies for Best Cook Area, People’s Choice and the official judge’s top three picks will be presented at 1 p.m.