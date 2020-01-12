The memories of Christmas will soon be over, but some planning for a beautiful crop of holly to use in future holiday decorating is necessary. Now is a great time of the year to plant shrubs. They can get a head start in acclamation and growth now and grow full force as the weather warms.
One shrub that will bring colorful rewards is Dwarf Burford Holly with its glossy, bright, deep green leaves with soft spikes and vibrant red berries. It is a nice compliment to a landscape that might become a little drab after the first cold spell. New leaf growth is an emerald green that offers a nice contrast to the darker older growth. Dwarf Burford Holly bears its large berries without a pollinizer around, however, will be more prolific if it has a pollinizer. Planting only one of these shrubs will give you the added color contrast you desire. It grows in a nice compact round form. It can be pruned for a formal look, but my preference is a more natural look.
The evergreen Dwarf Burford Holly (ilex cornuta burfordii compacta) is a slow-growing shrub that grows from four to six feet high and spreads three to four feet. It does well in a sunny site or in part shade. It has low water requirements once established in its new home, but forget about it especially in our hot, dry summer months. It is hardy in zones seven to nine. Central Texas is in zone eight. A Burford Holly that is not a dwarf is a fast-growing shrub that grows up to twenty-five feet tall.
Though not a native plant to Texas, Dwarf Burford Holly has adapted well to our varied soil types. Plant this shrub as you would any shrub. Dig planting holes twice as wide and as deep as the root ball on your dwarf Burford holly plants. Space the holes 3 feet apart if you are planting a hedge, to allow for future growth. Remove any rocks or hard clods from the planting holes. Set the plants in the planting holes. Add back in some of the soil you removed to ensure the root ball of the new shrubs is level with the ground. Fill in around the plants with the soil you removed. Water lightly to settle the soil around the roots. Apply 3 to 4 inches of mulch around the new plants to help conserve moisture.
Dwarf Burford Holly gets it origins from China and Korea. You might have learned that this shrub might be called Chinese Holly by some people, but Chinese Holly has leaves that are shaped differently and is a different form of holly.
With its beautiful green leaves, white flowers in the spring and red berries in the winter, the deer resistant Dwarf Burford Holly would make a wonderful hedge or screen to hide an unsightly area or an accent or foundation planting. Its red berries in the winter make it a bird-friendly addition for any landscape.
What else should we be doing in our gardens and landscapes at this time of the year?
Plant evergreen perennials, trees, shrubs, roses and evergreen groundcovers and transplant dormant perennials, trees and roses. Now is the time to plant fruit trees. Prune freeze-damaged perennials. Prune fruit trees, blackberries and grapes, rosemary and oregano. Late in January cut back woody salvias about 2/3 to encourage new growth. Cut back the brown parts of chrysanthemums down to the new growth. Avoid pruning evergreen perennials.
Check out the Texas A&M Agrilife Extension Vegetable Planting Guide (Central Texas) for vegetables that can be planted this month. Prepare soil to receive the new vegetable plantings.
Upcoming class
On Thursday, Jan. 16, the Bell County Master Gardener Association will have an educational opportunity on hummingbirds. The class will take place 6:30-8 p.m. at the Bell County Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Master Gardener Learning Center, 1605 N. Main St. in Belton. This class is free and open to the public on a space available basis.