The Salado Cowboy Poetry and Music Gathering — a four-day event designed to preserve the culture and heritage of the Texas and American West — will kick off at 7 p.m. on Thursday, May 5, at the Salado Museum and College Park.
This year, performers will include Don Cadden, Chris Isaacs, Fred Fuller, Gary Allegretto, Jim Cathey, Gary JC Penny, Teresa Burleson, Washtub Jerry, Jay Snider, Glenn Moreland, Gary Prescott, Jean Prescott, Chris Wigley, Strawberry, Jeff Gore, Devon Dawson, Robert Isaacs, Rick Mahaffey and the Cal Farley Boys’ Ranch Poets.
“This gathering will give these performers an opportunity to share their talent,” Sharon Douglas, who organizes the Salado Cowboy Poetry and Music Gathering event, said in a statement. “These men and women are now, or have been in the past, a part of the working cowboy environment. If you have ever attended a similar event, chances are you’ll recognize some of our performers. If you haven’t attended a similar event then ‘partner’ you are in for a treat.”
Tickets — for Friday- and Saturday-night concerts at Heritage Country Church, 9929 Lark Trail in Salado, and harmonica lessons — can be purchased online at bit.ly/3rLV2uC.
“Bring your kids or grandkids May 7 to the Salado Museum and learn to play the harmonica with Gary Allegretto,” Douglas said. “Lessons for one hour are $20 and you keep the instrument. Gary is one of the national performers who will play at the concert May 6 at Heritage Country Church.”
A full schedule of events can be accessed online at saladocowboypoetry.org.
“Sharon Douglas is the main guiding force behind this. I mean, the whole event is kind of based on her love of cowboy poetry and music,” said Linda Griffith, who helps Douglas with the Salado Cowboy Poetry and Music Gathering event. “She went to the Texas Cowboy Gathering in Alpine a lot so she was determined to continue the legacy when it phased out.”
Griffith highlighted how this year’s performers will come to Salado from all across the state.
“I just think that is so important,” she said. “Almost every one of them have their own ranches, their own cattle, and their own issues that they’re fighting with … but they’re taking their time to come to share their talent. It’s amazing to bring these people together, and hopefully it encourages some of the youth of our state to become excited about it. To me, that’s huge.”
Griffith called cowboy poetry and music a lost art form.
“But luckily there are places like this that are encouraging cowboys and cowgirls to come out and share their talents,” she said. “If you don’t take advantage of this gathering of true cowboys that are continuing the legacy, then you’re going to miss out. It’s amazing and something for the whole family to enjoy.”