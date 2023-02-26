The Wildflower Guild of the Central Texas Orchestral Society is preparing for its 32nd Wildflower Ball to honor the 2023 Junior Belles and Escorts. This year’s ball will take place on Saturday, March 4, at the Frank W. Mayborn Civic and Convention Center in Temple. The master of ceremony for this year’s ball will be Temple native Art Coley Jr.
The Wildflower Guild supports the mission of the CTOS as a member group of the Azalee Marshall Cultural Activities Center in providing world-class musical performances to the Central Texas community.
The Wildflower Guild fulfills this mission of arts education and appreciation through its Junior Cotillion Programs for area students in sixth through eighth grades and its Belle and Escort Program for students in grades nine through 12.
In addition to learning an appreciation for classical music and traditional dance instruction, the education programs for students include social, dining, and performance etiquette instruction.
Students participating in the Belle and Escort program in high school extend their experience through various opportunities for community service and volunteerism. One of the highlights of the Belle and Escort program is the presentation of participants at the Wildflower Ball during their junior year.
Founded in 1989, more than 575 Belles and Escorts have participated in this celebrated tradition. For information about Wildflower Guild programs or to purchase tickets to the Wildflower Ball visit www.ctosarts.org.
The following is a look at this year’s participants:
Wildflower Belles
Miss Audrey Mae Basile is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Lee S. Basile. Miss Basile is a dual-credit honors student at Troy High School where she is a member of the volleyball and powerlifting teams. She is an active member of St. Luke Catholic Church where she volunteers as an altar server, helps with the middle and elementary schools’ religious education programs, and participates weekly in the KEYSIS high school youth program. Miss Basile recently went on a 10-day mission to the island of St. Croix, Virgin Islands to volunteer and help those in need. In her free time, she also serves as a volunteer in the community. Miss Basile aspires to a career in forensic science.
Miss Amelia Noelle Caldwell is the daughter of Major (Retired) and Mrs. Jason Stephen Caldwell. Miss Caldwell attends Central Texas Christian School where she is at the top of her class. Miss Caldwell is co-captain of the varsity cheerleading team, a member of the varsity volleyball team, plays varsity basketball, and runs track. Miss Caldwell is a member of Temple Bible Church where she is an active participant in the youth group, volunteers in the infant nursery, and is a camp counselor. After graduating, she plans to study criminal justice.
Miss Brooklyn Christine Cory is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Patrick Cory. Miss Cory attends Lake Belton High School where she is a member of student council, prom committee, and National Honor Society. Miss Cory is in the top 6.3% of her class. She is a member of the varsity cheer team and competes on the LBMS Cheer Competition Squad and in pole vault for the LBHS Track and Field team. Miss Cory is a member of the Vista Community Church and participates in MidTex YoungLife.
Miss Xandra del Rosario is the daughter of Mr. Zeus Xandro Celis del Rosario and Mr. and Mrs. David Kyle Phipps. Miss del Rosario attends Temple High School where she is a member of the National Honor Society as well as Youth Congress. Upon graduating, she hopes to be a computer engineer. Miss del Rosario attends Miller Heights Baptist Church.
Miss Payton Marie Elliott is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Jeffrey Scott Elliott. Miss Elliott attends Lake Belton High School. She is a member of the Varsity Silver Spurs Drill Team, varsity choir, show choir, and Future Farmers of America. Miss Elliott attends Vista Community Church. She has served as a volunteer with Saving Grace Sanctuary, Foster Love Bell County, and Foster Love Bakes. She hopes to pursue a career in interior design.
Miss Anna Katherine Fiala is the daughter of Drs. Katherine and Samuel Fiala. Miss Fiala attends Lake Belton High School where she is a member of National Honor Society. She is also a member of the varsity swim team and student council. Miss Fiala attends Western Hills Church of Christ.
Miss Skyler Shyann Gordon is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Gray Gordon, Jr. Miss Gordon attends Temple High School where she is a member of National Honor Society and is working toward her cosmetology license. Miss Gordon is the vice-president of the junior class and is the photographer for Thespian Troupe 1966. She is active in Girl Scout Troop 8226 and a member of the UIL Prose and Poetry Team. Miss Gordon aspires to a career in acting.
Miss Madalyn Elise Hammonds is the daughter of Mr. Lon and Dr. Jennifer Hammonds. Miss Hammonds is a dual-credit student at Academy High School and the Texas Bioscience Institute at Temple College. She is in the top 10% of her class. Miss Hammonds is a member of the varsity tennis team, National Honor Society, Health Occupations Students of America, and Fellowship of Christian Athletes. She is a regional qualifier with the UIL Math Team and a competitor in UIL Science. Miss Hammonds attends the First Baptist Church of Academy. Miss Hammonds is planning to major in biology with the intention of applying to dental college and becoming an orthodontist.
Miss Loren Elyse Lazott is the daughter of Mr. Richard Lazott, Esq. and Dr. Laurie Lazott. Miss Lazott attends Belton High School where she is a member of the cheerleading team. She hopes to pursue a career in nursing.
Miss Anna Claire Elisabeth Little is the daughter of Dr. and Mrs. Danny Little. Miss Little is a Superintendent’s Honor Scholar at Temple High School and is working toward her International Baccalaureate Diploma. She has served as class president for the past three years, sings with the Meistersingers choir, and competes in UIL Math events. Miss Little is on the varsity volleyball and track teams. She is a member of Girl Scout Troop 8260 and attends The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. In early February, she went on a medical mission to Guayaquil, Ecuador, where she led child life activities and worked as a pediatric surgical assistant.
Miss Ella Rhonnie Meeks is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. William Ross Small. Miss Meeks is a dual-credit student at Lake Belton High School and the Texas Bioscience Institute at Temple College. At Lake Belton High School, she is a member of the Varsity Silver Spurs Drill Team, National Honor Society, Health Occupation Students of America, Student Council, and the Student Advisory Committee. Miss Meeks attends First Baptist Church of Temple and aspires to be a surgeon.
Miss Melanie Reese Morrow is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Scott Morrow. Miss Morrow attends Salado High School where she is in the honors program and plays on the Salado varsity soccer team and with the Centex Storm Soccer Club. She is an active member of the Salado High School Student Council, Salado Youth Leadership, ASTRA Club, the Work Force Training program, and Fellowship of Christian Athletes. Miss Morrow is a member of Christ Episcopal Church in Temple, where she is a crucifer and an acolyte, and actively involved in the youth group.
Miss Rainey Autumn Newman is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Matthew Stewart Newman. Miss Newman attends Salado High School where she is the Captain of the Starlet Dance Team, she is a Company Star on the XLR8 dance team, and she is an avid harpist. Miss Newman also works as a teacher at Lisa’s Dance Connection in Temple. Miss Newman attends the Belton Church of Christ.
Miss Daphne Ortiz is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Arturo R. Ortiz. Miss Ortiz attends Belton High School and earns dual-credit in English at the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor. She is a member of National Honor Society and student council. She is also a Junior Lieutenant for the Belton Magic Belles Drill Team. Miss Ortiz attends First Baptist Temple.
Miss JessaLyn Nevaeh Rincones is the granddaughter of Dr. and Mrs. Luis Cortez Camarillo. Her parents are Mr. and Mrs. Vence Laureano. Miss Rincones attends Temple High School where she is a member of the varsity cheer team. Miss Rincones is a student at Powerhouse Allstar Cheer and Tumble in Belton. She is an active parishioner of Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church and hopes to pursue a medical career.
Miss Riata Giselle Schoepf is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Ronnie Gene Schoepf, Jr. Miss Schoepf attends Lake Belton High School where she is a member of the track and powerlifting teams as well as Belton Future Farmers of America. Miss Schoepf volunteers with the Peer Assistance, Leadership, and Service (PALS) program. In this role, she visits local elementary schools to give help with reading and math. Miss Schoepf is an active member of Christ the King Catholic Church and hopes to pursue a career in child therapy.
Miss Angelina Demetria Jo Sengottaiyan is the daughter of Captain and Mrs. Michael Sengottaiyan. Miss Sengottaiyan attends Belton High School and is a member of National Honor Society and the varsity volleyball team. She is a member of Crossroads Church.
Miss Karsen Lynn Stephens is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Robert Milton Stephens. Miss Stephens attends Rogers High School where she is a dual-credit honor student in the Top 2% of her class. She is the vice-president of Thespian Troupe 9042 and a member of the UIL Accounting, Number Sense, and News Writing Teams. Miss Stephens is also a regional powerlifter, National Honor Society member, and the One-Act Play stage manager. She is an active member of Ocker Brethren Church where she volunteers for the children’s programs and is involved in the Brethren Youth Fellowship.
Miss Ella Sue Washburn is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Jeffrey Glenn Washburn. Miss Washburn attends Texas Tech Online K-12. Miss Washburn plans to pursue a degree in nursing with a specialty in mental health. She attends Vista Community Church.
Miss Jayla Williams is the daughter of Mr. Stephen Williams and Ms. Sophia Severn. Miss Williams attends Belton High School where she is a member of the varsity volleyball team and a member of the National Honor Society. Miss Williams is a member of Vista Community Church.
Wildflower Escorts
Mr. Sulley Logan Anderson is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Terry Anderson. Mr. Anderson attends Salado High School where he is a member of the football, basketball, and golf teams. He is an active member of Vista Community Church where he participates in the youth department and enjoys working in the children’s department.
Mr. Colten Bitner is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Austin Bitner. Mr. Bitner attends Lake Belton High School where he is a member of the varsity powerlifting team. As a component for his coursework he enjoys working as an assistant coach with the middle school athletic department. Mr. Bitner plans to pursue a career in astronomy.
Mr. Tyler Christopher Buck is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Roger Dale Buck. Mr . Buck attends Troy High School where he is a member of the marching band and performing drumline. He also plays basketball and is a member of the Troy Future Farmers of America chapter. Mr. Buck is active with the Troy Baptist Church and Troy United Methodist Church.
Mr. Diego Coleman is the son of Mr. and Mrs. T ommie Coleman. Mr. Coleman attends Belton High School where he plays on the varsity football team as a tight end and receiver. He is also a member of the BHS Madrigal Choir. Mr. Coleman works as a barber in his free time. Upon graduating, he looks forward to attending college to further his education.
Mr. John Thomas Gauntt, III is the son of Mr. and Mrs. John Thomas Gauntt, Jr. Mr. Gauntt attends Belton High School where he is a member of the cross-country team and participates in Belton Future Farmers of America. He is an officer in Tigertown 4-H Club where he competes in shotgun shooting and agricultural product ID. Mr. Gauntt is a Bell County 4-H Ambassador, as well as a Texas 4-H Water Ambassador . Mr. Gauntt attends First Methodist Church of Temple
Mr. Luke Baxter Hermann is the son of Mr. Dave Hermann and Mrs. Katie Shull Wells. Mr. Hermann attends Temple High School where he plays the barisaxophone and bassoon as a member of the Highlighters, wind ensemble, and marching band. He is also active in USA weightlifting as a national competitor. Mr. Hermann is a member of Grace Presbyterian Church where he has served as a deacon.
Mr. William Nicholas Hibbard is the son of Mr. and Mrs. William James Hibbard. Mr. Hibbard attends Lake Belton High School. He competes as an amateur boxer with USA Boxing and is a member of JR Boxing Club. Mr. Hibbard is an active member of Young Life and Temple Bible Church.
Mr. Andrew Colin Jarrell is the son of Ms. Abbey Manley Jarrell. Mr. Jarrell attends Temple High School where he is in the T op 10% of his class. He plays saxophone in the Wildcat Marching Band, the THS Wind Ensemble and is in the top jazz band, Temple Highlighters. Mr. Jarrell has been a member of the All-Region Band twice and was also a member of the All-Region Jazz Band. He moved on to compete at the state level for band. He plans on going to college to be a civil engineer.
Mr. Jack Wayne Justice is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Nathan Adams and the grandson of Mr. and Mrs. Roy Nash. Mr . Justice attends Temple High School where he plays football and is in Polyfoniks and Meistersingers varsity choirs. He was in the cast of the THS musical productions, Lion King and Hairspray. Mr . Justice is a Superintendent Scholar Top 10, a member of National Honor Society and Y outh Congress. During the last 10 summers he has attended Kanakuk Kamp, where he was elected as a Cherokee Chief. He is a lifeguard at Wildflower Country Club. Mr. Justice will be presented as a Waco Symphony Brass this year. He attends Vista Community Church.
Mr. Jack Thomas Lanham is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Trenton Lamar Lanham. Mr. Lanham attends Lake Belton High School where he is a member of National Honors Society, Future Farmers of America, and junior varsity theater. Mr. Lanham is also a member of the Cameron Park Zoo Crew and is very involved with service in his community and abroad. Mr. Lanham is a member of Vista Community Church.
Mr. Ty Braden Legg is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Dane Legg. Mr. Legg attends Lake Belton High School where he plays varsity football and basketball, as well as running track. Mr. Legg attends Vista Community Church.
Mr. Zachary Ryan Linklater is the son of Dr. Derek Ryan Linklater and Ms. Christine Linklater. Mr. Linklater attends Belton High School where he is a member of the Belton High School Band Leadership Team. He is also a member of the BHS Wind Ensemble where he plays the French horn. Mr. Linklater is a member of the varsity athletic training team. He works as a lifeguard at Summer Fun Water Park and is a member of Temple Bible Church.
Mr. Samuel Charles Maxson is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Kevin Maxson. Mr. Maxson attends Temple High School, where he is the captain of the varsity wrestling team and Major with the Air Force Junior ROTC at Temple. He is an International Baccalaureate Program student, in the top 10% percent of his class, and a member of National Honor Society. Mr. Maxson attends Temple Bible Church where he is involved in Youth Ministries and volunteers. Upon graduation, Mr. Maxson would like to attend the Air Force Academy.
Mr. Seth Michael Orf is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Terence Lee Orf. Mr. Orf attends Temple High School where he is a member of the cross country and track teams. He is also involved in marching band and is in the wind ensemble. He is an active parishioner of St. Luke Catholic Church in Temple where he volunteers as an altar server, participates in KEYSIS youth group, and helps with the middle and elementary schools’ religious education programs. Mr. Orf recently went on a 10-day mission to St. Croix, Virgin Islands to volunteer and minister to those in need.
Mr. Emanuel Rafael Santiago Rodriguez is the son of Mr. Angel Santiago and Mrs. Carmen Rodriguez. Mr. Rodriguez attends Temple High School where he is a member of the track and wrestling teams and has been recognized as 2nd in District on the tennis team. He is also a member of National Honor Society and student council. Mr. Rodriguez is an active parishioner of St. Luke Catholic Church in Temple where he participates in KEYSIS youth ministry. He recently took part in a 10-day mission to St. Croix, Virgin Islands to volunteer and minister to those in need.
Mr. Alexander Ray Sanchez is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Christopher Lee Sanchez. Mr. Sanchez attends Salado High School where he is a member of the Tenor Bass Choir and Future Farmers of America. He volunteers with Helping Hands Ministries food and clothing distribution. Mr. Sanchez is a member of the First Baptist Church of Salado.
Mr. Ryan Jacob Sanchez is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Christopher Lee Sanchez. Mr. Sanchez attends Salado High School where he is a member of the marching band, Future Career and Community Leaders of America, and the robotics team. He volunteers with Helping Hands Ministries food and clothing distribution. Mr. Sanchez is a member of the First Baptist Church of Salado.
Mr. Connor Joseph Vela is the son of Mr. Daniel Vela and Ms. Sarah Rabroker. Mr. Vela attends Belton High School where he is the captain of the varsity soccer team. He has participated in Rotary’s Excellence in Leadership program and is an active parishioner of St. Luke Catholic Church in Temple, where he is an acolyte and participates in KEYSIS youth group. Mr. Vela recently went on a 10-day mission to St. Croix, Virgin Islands to volunteer and minister to those in need.
Mr. Laiten Oscar Ward is the son of Mr. Jason Ward and Ms. Shirley Ward. Mr. Ward attends Troy High School where he is involved in football, track, and Future Farmers of America. Mr. Ward is an active member of Wildwood Baptist Church.
Mr. Colton Bradley Waugh is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Christopher Waugh. Mr. Waugh attends Rogers High School where he is the Future Farmers of America Historian and an officer in Health Occupation Students of America. He is also a member of the marching band, competes in UIL events, and is the school mascot. Mr. Waugh is in the Temple College Honor Symphonic Band. Mr. Waugh is an active member at 3C Fellowship Church.