Summer is just around the corner, and with fewer COVID worries to deal with, summertime truly is fun-time.
Along with family vacations and time at the pool, many area kids will be hitting the camp circuit. The Azalee Marshall Cultural Activities Center in Temple promises to be a hot-spot for summer camp fun.
“We’re expecting a big turnout,” said Brock Boone, CAC’s executive director of operations. “Because of COVID, we only were able to do two programs last summer. Attendance was very sparse, but we are excited about this year’s camp opportunities.”
Here’s a rundown of this year’s CAC camps. Enroll soon, according to Boone many programs are filling up fast.
Creative writing: A fun way to gain writing skills through poems, plays and stories. Instructor Cynthia Linzy will be teaching children ages 4 through 9 the skills needed to have fun with words. The class will be held from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. June 14-18. The cost is $50.
Art extreme: Trish Alger will be leading wild and crazy art experiments that are sure to get more than a little messy. Bring a snack, water and wear comfortable clothes. The class will be held from 12:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. June 14-18, and the cost is $79.
Minecraft engineering with lego materials: An experienced Play-Well TEKnologies instructor will lead a class that brings Minecraft to life using thousands of LEGO parts. The camp will be from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. June 28 to July 2.
Jedi engineering with lego materials: Create motorized and architectural projects with imagination and engineering to defeat the Empire! LEGO projects including building an Ewok village and X-Wing fighters. The camp is from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. June 28 to July 2.
Camp AAMP’D: The Academy of Art, Music, Performance and Dance camp teaches about the music businesses and help prepare kids for the stage. Participants will show off what they learned on the last day of camp. The camp will be from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. July 19-23. The cost of $75.
Mad science: Glowing green liquids, strange objects flying through the air, and messages written in secret code are a few of the mysteries that await at this challenging camp. Mad Science of Austin will be leading the camp, which will be from 2 p.m. to 4:15 p.m. Aug. 2-6. The cost is $125.
Ceramics I (6-9 year olds): The class is an introduction to building with clay with an emphasis on design elements and hand-building techniques. This class is six weeks and only meets on Tuesdays beginning June 22. Class time is 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. The cost is $85 and the instructor is Larry Matthews.
Ceramics I (10-12 year olds): This class will introduce students to building with clay. Emphasis will be placed on the design elements; line, shape, texture, and color. Focus will be on the hand building techniques; pinch, coil and slabs. This class is six weeks and only meets on Tuesdays beginning June 22. Class time is 10:30 a.m. to noon. The cost is $85 and the instructor is Larry Matthews.
Ceramics II: Learn to throw cylinders, cups, bowls, and more. This class is designed for students wth little or no experience on the potter’s wheel. This class is six weeks and only meets on Tuesdays beginning June 22. Class time is 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m.. The cost is $85 and the instructor is Larry Matthews.
Drawing for fun: Like to sketch? Learn to draw basic forms and hone your skills. The instructor is Angela Mowery, and the camp is open to kids 9 and older. Class begins at 9 a.m. on June 14-18 or Aug. 2-6. The cost is $40.
Hand drawn cartooning: This camp by Angela Mowery features short cartoon experiments on paper. Create a flip book, design characters, doodle and tell stories with words and illustrations. The class will be from 11 a.m. to 12;30 p.m. June 14-18 or Aug. 2-6. The cost is $40.
3d mixed media: Invent with clay, kinetic art, sculpture, slime and edible dyes. A different project every day! The instructor is Angela Mowery and the class will be from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. Aug. 2-6. The cost is $40.
For additional information call 254-773-9926.