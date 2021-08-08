Looking for laughter in Temple may have gotten a little easier.
Opened as part of Tour Temple in March, Corkys Bar, 13 South 2nd St., is seeking to bring the funny to downtown Temple.
With offerings such as open mic nights on Wednesdays and comedy showcases on Saturdays, Corkys is looking to be more than just your average bar.
“It’s a cool, eclectic spot,” said Mike Orsby, transportation director for Tour Temple. “We’re not just a dive bar.”
Looking to capitalize on its “not just a dive bar” status, Corkys also offers local Texas wines and brewery options.
“The owners wanted something unique. They wanted a wine bar, so that’s part of why they launched Tour Temple and Corkys,” Orsby said.
The local wine options rotate in and out, giving patrons a variety to choose from at any one time.
Comedy, however, is still at the heart of the bar.
For those who are not quite ready for the main stage of a comedy club, open mic nights on Wednesdays can be an ideal spot for those with a desire to work on their craft.
“Anybody that wants to do it can just show up and put their name on the list,” Orsby said. “We get locals and professionals that come here to perform.”
Orsby said the sign-up list for open mic nights goes out at about 7 p.m. and those looking to get a spot should sign up as early as they can.
The open mic shows run from about 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. with comedians having roughly 10 minutes for their individual sets — depending on how well they do.
And while Wednesday nights can get fairly busy for the bar, Orsby said Saturday nights are the busiest. The bar, open Wednesday through Sunday, also has live music on Fridays and tries to provide karaoke options for entertainment when possible.
Besides the bar, Corkys also has a game room upstairs. Although, Orsby admits this is still a work in progress for the young establishment.
“We’re looking to put a couple arcade games up there at some point,” Orsby said.
Community feedback has been mostly positive, Orsby said. He said the bar, so far, has tended to cater to an older clientele.
For information on upcoming events, you can visit Corkys online at https://tourtemple.com/corkys-bar.