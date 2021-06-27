Tony Morris is on a mission. The Mesquite-based artist wants to paint every courthouse in Texas — all 254 of them. And, he’s off to a good start.
“I’ve painted 50 since I started in January,” he said. “But it’s going to take another year and a half to finish. I had no idea there were so many.”
Morris, who uses his middle name “Delane” as his art signature, is by profession a truck driver.
“I drive for Trulite Glass & Aluminum, and my route covers a big chunk of Texas — from Sherman to Lampasas and Wichita Falls to Nacogdoches “ he said.
His wife, Tresa, suggested the courthouse challenge earlier this year, and he tries to squeeze in at least a couple every week.
“My route doesn’t allow me to personally visit every county in Texas, so I paint those I can’t get to from photographs,” he said.
Morris routinely packs a lunch of a protein drink and a piece of fruit to eat wherever he may be at lunchtime. During his 30-minute daily break, he gets out his watercolors and paints whatever is in front of him. Lately, he’s been trying to pace his driving so he’s near a courthouse at lunchtime.
“It’s not always convenient,” he said. “I have to keep a schedule so I’m not always near a courthouse. So, I paint whatever is in front of me. I drive a big truck, so finding a place to park can be a challenge.”
The delivery route brings Morris through Central Texas every week, so some of his paintings have included the Hawn and Kyle Hotels, First United Methodist Church of Temple, Cinemark and, of course, courthouses.
“I don’t always know what I’m painting,” Morris said with a laugh. “Tresa posts my work in various Facebook groups and people identify the buildings in their comments.”
Locally, Tresa has posted Tony Delane Artwork on Our Town Temple and City Watch Temple Facebook groups. The posts instantly draw a flood of “likes” and comments.
His work has become so popular that Tresa has set up an online store at etsy.com where original paintings and prints can be purchased.
The Telegram isn’t the only media to take notice of Tony’s work.
“Tony just finished filming with Texas Country Reporter in March and the segment airs in September,” Tresa said.
Morris’ interest in art began at an early age.
“I started drawing superheroes when I was six,” he said. “Batman was my favorite, but I drew them all.”
His love of art never diminished, and he routinely draws just about anything he sees. But it wasn’t until about three years ago that he took advantage of those short lunch breaks while on his delivery route.
“I was at a rest stop on I-35, and I decided to get my watercolors out and see what I could accomplish in 30 minutes,” he said. “I showed Tresa and she posted it on Facebook. It took off from there.”
Morris favors older buildings, but he says his subject selection depends on two things: His mood and finding a place to park the truck.
“He’s drawn to landmarks, old barns and of all things, gas stations,” said Teresa as her voice broke into a laugh. “He really likes gas stations.”
Morris credits his painting success to his wife.
“I’m just a humble guy who loves to paint,” he said. “She says we need to take this somewhere.”
Morris said his lunchtime habit is one he plans to continue.
“It gives me a lot of pleasure,” he said. “And besides, there are a lot more Texas courthouses out there.”