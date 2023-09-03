A 71-year-old Temple man is becoming a star on YouTube with inspiring videos featuring a variety of music.
Mike Couch, originally from the Blue Ridge Mountains of northeastern Georgia, records originals and cover songs and currently has about 16 videos on the streaming platform.
“I sing, play guitar and keyboards on all the songs,” he said. “I also write, record and do most of the engineering. I have a partner down in South Texas, and I send him my work and he polishes it a bit, then I publish to YouTube. I’ve never met the guy, but he works wonders with my songs.”
One of Couch’s recent songs, “Twilight in Texas,” may be used by Travel Texas, the state’s tourist bureau.
“‘Twilight in Texas’ is a light jazz piece about Texas,” he said.
Couch lives and creates music in a downtown Temple apartment complete with instruments and recording equipment. Right now, he is focusing on publishing his work on YouTube.
“I used to perform a lot — concerts and musical theater,” he said. “Now my attention is geared toward writing and recording music — the blues, light jazz and easy listening tunes.”
Couch has lived in Temple for about six years, and you might say he got here the hard way.
“I was in a car accident in Idaho, and I had some complications,” he said. “It was 2015, and I was in a wheelchair. My brother-in-law was a surgeon at Baylor Scott & White, and he suggested I come to Temple. He said he knew a fellow physician that could help me.”
“Well, it gets worse — I fell and broke my femur,” he said. “I had to stay in Temple for treatment, so I gave up my Georgia home and got a place here. I got fixed up, but I decided to stay.”
Couch says he is living a “wonderful second life” here in Temple, and he plans to continue making music.
“I started singing when I was 5, and now I finally have the time and opportunity to get back to it,” he said. “I’ve always been moved emotionally, and music has either brought tears to my eyes and made me get up and dance.”
“The technologies and softwares today are amazing. It allows people to get into making music without breaking the bank. Many of today’s stars got started with videos on the Internet.”