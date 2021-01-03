The Central Texas Orchestral Society will present a full season with four concerts at the Azalee Marshall Cultural Activities Center in 2021, despite a delayed start due to the pandemic.
“The concerts for this season are truly world-class,” Becky Montgomery, CTOS board president, said. “We would be proud of the season regardless, but being able to bring the performing arts back to Central Texas after the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic is very exciting.”
The first concert of the season on Jan. 30 will be presented virtually, however the rest of the performances are scheduled to happen in-person at the CAC, with a socially distant audience.
The 2021 Season Concert Series at a glance:
The Aizuri Quartet
The Aizuri quartet, a Grammy nominated string quartet based in New York City, will perform 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 30. This concert will be presented virtually.
Invoke
Invoke, a “bowed and fretted” string quartet that pays tribute to musical traditions from across America, including bluegrass, Appalachian fiddle tunes, and jazz, will perform 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 20.
Fei-Fei Dong
This year’s Van Cliburn Recital, presented jointly with the Temple Symphony Orchestra, will take place 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 10. The recital will feature pianist and 2013 finalist Fei-Fei Dong, who is currently based in New York City.
Chanticleer
Chanticleer, a Grammy award-winning vocal ensemble featuring 12 male voices, will perform 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 24.
About the CTOS
The Central Texas Orchestral Society works to present live, high-caliber fine arts performances by national and international professional artists.
The group works to expose adults and students to programs not otherwise available to them in the Central Texas community, including opportunities to interact with artists both on and off stage.
For tickets and information visit www.ctosarts.org.