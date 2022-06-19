The Chisholm Trail Chorus of Sweet Adelines International did not let a virtual world halt their passion for performing choreographed classic and contemporary music in four-part barbershop harmony.
“Just as the world shut down in March 2020 because of the (COVID-19) pandemic, so did all singing organizations around the globe. We were only one week away from heading to regional contest,” Carol Mouché, the technology and marketing coordinator for the all-woman a capella group, said. “We didn’t want to lose our momentum so we switched formats and held rehearsals on Zoom. Everyone, even our 80-year-old members, jumped on board and learned the technology.”
However, chorus — which features singers from the cities of Temple, Belton, Harker Heights, Killeen, Troy, Rogers, Little River, Georgetown, Copperas Cove, Lometa, Hamilton and Conroe — faced a new challenge with the video communications software.
The video and sound would not always remain in sync.
“Director Carol Scherer decided to focus on music education by hiring ‘virtual’ guest coaches and showing videos to teach chorus members about vocal production, performance techniques, stamina building and other music-related topics,” Mouché said.
The Chisholm Trail Chorus followed this format of weekly Zoom meetings for nearly two years before it began rehearsing face-to-face again in May 2021.
“Strict (Centers for Diseases Control and Prevention) protocol was followed to keep everyone safe at in-person rehearsal,” Sheila Donahue, the chorus president, said. “We took temperatures, signed liability waivers, wore masks and had chairs spaced out six feet apart at our rehearsal hall at the Cultural Activities Center. It was so exciting to actually hear harmony in person again.”
That resiliency and drive recently paid off, as the chorus earned third place in the Small Chorus Division and fifth place overall during the Sweet Adelines International regional contest last March — a competition that was canceled in 2020 and 2021.
It was the 25th year that the Chisholm Trail Chorus placed in the top five.
“What a joy it was to sing with all of our Region 10 sisters again,” Belton resident Sheila Donahue, said. “Truly it was a ‘lovefest’ of the highest order.”
Now, the chorus is preparing for the “It Takes Courage (and a Great Pair of Shoes)” show that it has scheduled for Sunday, Nov. 19, at the Azalee Marshall Cultural Activities Center in Temple. The program also will feature other local choral groups.
The chorus is open to all women who enjoy singing. Anyone interested in joining may attend the group’s rehearsals, which are held on Thursday nights at the CAC, 3011 N. Third St. Auditions are held throughout the year. For information visit chisholmtrailchorus.org.