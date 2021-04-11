Wine and beer lovers are encouraged to hit the Spirit of Santa Fe Trail, which is returning for its third year.
During the event, which runs April 16-18, participants will have the opportunity to explore offerings across seven local wineries and breweries: 3 Texans Winery & Vineyard, Axis Winery, Dancing Bee Winery, Moose & Goose Winery, Red Caboose Winery & Vineyard, Bold Republic Brewing Company, and Fire Base Brewing Company.
“We started this in 2019 to reintroduce downtown Temple to the greater-Temple community,” Rod Henry, the Temple Chamber of Commerce president, said. “The idea is to celebrate small grassroots businesses, their growth, and the products that they create and sell.”
Participants can purchase a $20 trail punch card at CentralTexasTickets.com. The punch card entitles an individual to a tasting at the five participating wineries and a flight at the two participating breweries.
Trail goers can obtain their punch card at any of the participating establishments, according to the Temple Chamber of Commerce.
“When you go to your first location, you’ll show that winery or brewery the electronic proof of purchase ... and they will give you a (punch) card,” Henry said. “Then each of the seven locations will mark the card after you receive their exclusive offer.”
The Temple Chamber of Commerce president adores each of the establishment’s uniqueness.
“Each location is different,” he said. “You have a fruit-based winery that has goats; you have a traditional grape-based winery with a vineyard right there; you have a winery that’s in a historic cabin; and you have a winery with a beautiful setting out on Highway 190. Each one is unique in their own way and (the Spirit of Santa Fe Trail) is a great opportunity to experience this growing industry in Central Texas.”
If a completed punch card is returned to the Temple Chamber of Commerce by 5 p.m. on April 22, 10 tickets will be entered for a prize drawing. Additional drawing tickets can be purchased: $5 for one or $10 for three.
This year, the prize of the drawing is a Frigidaire Beverage Center with Central Texas wine and beer, according to the Temple Chamber of Commerce’s website.
As each venue gears up for the three-day offering, Henry is hopeful the event will continue to grow in size.
“This is a growing industry in Central Texas, so who knows how many venues there will be come next year,” he said.