Daughters of the Republic of Texas
The Daughters of the Republic of Texas will meet Saturday, Jan. 11, at the American Legion building at 101 W. Ave. A in Belton. Refreshments will be served at 9:30 a.m. and the meeting will begin at 10 a.m.
The group will install three new members and remember members lost in 2019.
Visitors are welcome and will be helped with questions about eligibility.
Altrusa
Altrusa is an international non-profit organization that strives to make local communities better through leadership, partnership and service. Club meetings are held at noon the second and fourth Tuesday of each month at Country Lane Senior Community in Temple.
For information visit www.alstrusatemple.org.
Bell County Newcomers Club
The Bell County Newcomers Club, a social group for women new to Central Texas, has announced upcoming group activities.
The group will meet for Chat N’ Canasta on Monday; the groups monthly luncheon will take place Wednesday; a TGIF lunch will be held Friday; a Couple’s Night Out event will take place Jan. 11; the Bookworms group will meet Jan. 13; the group will meet for Canasta and the Bluebonnets will meet Jan. 14; the group will meet for popcorn and bridge Jan. 15; a meet and greet will be held Jan. 16; the Trailblazers group will meet Jan. 17; the group will meet for Canasta Jan. 20; a Bunch and Snack Time Maj Jongg event will take place Jan. 21; and a Fun Lunch event will be held Jan. 22.
For information about the club, visit www.bellcountynewcomers.com. For information on joining the club, contact Christina Wiggins at cwtraveling@hotmail.com and for information about club activities contact Carolyn Webster at 404-791-4849 or email bobcar28@gmail.com.
Bell Extension Education Association
The Bell Extension Education Association clubs will meet on Monday at the Bell County Extension Office meeting room, located at 1605 N. Main St. in Belton. Refreshments will be served at 9:45 a.m. and the meeting will begin at 10 a.m.
The Tanglefoot Club is the host club. The deadline for the Cultural Arts entries is Monday. Each club should submit completed forms to the BEEA chair. Club members will discuss plans for the upcoming 15th annual Style Show and Luncheon, which will be held March 21 at the Temple College Pavilion. Tickets are now available from any member of one of the Bell EEA clubs and at the Extension Office in Belton. The number of tickets are limited this year.
This year’s theme is the “Roaring 20s”.
Rotary Club of Temple South
Rotarians will meet at noon Monday at Country Lane Apartments in Temple.
Ben Lopez, operations manager at Central Texas Workforce Solutions, will provide an update on workforce issues in Central Texas.
American Legion Post No. 183
Louis B. Wells, American Legion Post No. 183 will have its monthly breakfast 8-10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, at the post, 300 W. Bell St. in Bartlett (behind the Old Red School).
This event is open to all veterans, the community and any guests. The breakfast is free. Donations are encouraged.
