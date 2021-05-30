The Contemporaries of the Azalee Marshall Cultural Activities Center recently held their annual awards luncheon at the Temple Railroad & Heritage Museum Santa Fe Depot on May 19. With the rumble of trains in the background, members of this non-profit organization chartered in 1969 celebrated their efforts in raising $108,000 for the Cultural Activities Center, according to a news release from group historian Cheryl A. Hinckley.
With COVID restrictions in place, the members of The Contemporaries under the leadership of outgoing President Sharon Bell, address the challenges and changes that would need to be in place to do their primary fundraiser for 2021. This dedicated group of women made the decision to forge ahead. Instead of the annual gala, group members channeled their efforts in a YouTube Telethon that raised substantial funds.
“The Contemporaries history videos will certainly acknowledge the navigating of a new approach in virtual fundraising,” Hinckley said.
COVID did not prevent The Contemporaries tradition of presenting awards to several of their members. Marion Brakebill received the Lifetime Achievement Award. To receive this award, a member must serve in various capacities for a substantial period. Brakebill served as President during 2007-2008, was the Rookie of the Year in 2005, and received the Mary Steel Service Award in 2010. During her presidency, The Contemporaries gave funds to the Cultural Activities Center, and the Endowment Trust of the Cultural Activities Center.
Chonie Pischinger, Lifetime Achievement Award recipient in 2019 said Marion is an enthusiastic supporter of the “Hands On” program The Contemporaries do each year.
“Hands On” is a multidisciplinary field trip for third grade students learning about the culture of different times, people, and places.
“I was surprised and very humbled when it was announced that I had received this award. The organization has given me more that I feel like I have contributed,” said Brakebill.
Outgoing President Sharon Bell is the recipient of the annual Mary Steel Service Award. This award represents a devoted year of service or an accumulation of dedicated service from a member to The Contemporaries’ projects and goals. Bell, graduated with a master’s degree in German and political science in 1978 from Texas Tech University in Lubbock. As Rookie of the Year in 2017, Bell went on to set a record as she accepted the presidency for The Contemporaries from 2018-2021. She and Lara Miller were co-chairs and spearheaded the successful virtual telethon fundraiser held on January 21
“Positive role models are important during childhood, but also as we grow older,” Bell said. “In The Contemporaries, I have been surrounded by many such ‘later-in-my-life’ mentors. Receiving the award named for Mary Steele, one of the founders and the first president of this wonderful organization, is truly an overwhelming honor. I am humbled, grateful and incredibly blessed.”
Two other awards were presented to Jane Ann Byroad and Pat Johnson. Byroad and Johnson received the Rookie of the Year Award as two new members who exhibited enthusiasm and willingness to participate in The Contemporaries projects and goals.
The Contemporaries’ incoming officers and Board of Directors for 2021-2022 are: President Lara Miller, Treasurer Jill Mooney, Recording Secretary Patti Brooks, Corresponding Secretary Kat Kaliski, Historian Cheryl Hinckley, Parliamentarian Helen Pickle and Past President Sharon Bell.
For more information about The Contemporaries and programs offered at the CAC, visit www.cacarts.org.