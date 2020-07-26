Did you notice the beautiful arrangements of plants in pots that were readily available at local nurseries and other plant outlets? I was in the market for plants to place in containers this summer and found that getting these arrangements already put together was a lot easier than purchasing the plants separately and planting them together. So what plants were in these arrangements I chose? They were several mandevilla plants surrounding one of the many varieties of dracaena in the center, making a very nice presentation. I also noticed the mandevilla had the word Rio before its name which peaked my curiosity.
A quick internet search revealed that there are several varieties of mandevilla and that the Rio Series mandevilla is a Texas Superstar plant, so designated in June 2012. To be designated a Superstar, the plant must not just be beautiful but also perform well for consumers and growers throughout Texas. Superstars must also be easy to propagate, which should ensure the plants are not only widely available throughout Texas but also are reasonably priced.
Normally we think of a mandevilla as an indeterminate vine that can grow up to fifteen feet in a season. It sports dark lustrous green leaves and pale to dark pink trumpet-shaped, two inch to four inch flowers that are a treat to hummingbirds and other pollinators. It blooms from spring, summer and into fall. It has high heat tolerance, and medium water requirements, medium soil requirements and low fertility requirements. It likes sun to partial sun.
The Rio series mandevilla also has glossy foliage and trumpet-shaped pink, hot pink, or deep red flowers.
It grows more like a shrub up to 2 feet tall and 2 feet wide with little twining. It can be treated like an annual in most of Texas, but as a perennial in south Texas.
The best time to plant the Rio series mandevilla is in early summer. Plant it in a well drained container mix if planting it in a container. It can also be planted in a soil bed with high organic matter. It likes full sun for part of the day and likes shade in the afternoon. They tolerate the heat, but could use shade in the afternoons of our hot summers.
Use mandevillas as an accent plant around pools or on a patio to give a nice tropical effect.
If you have planted your mandevilla in a container, it can be wintered in an area protected from extreme cold and brought out when the temperature begins to warm to about 50 degrees.
By the way, the dracaena, also known as a dragon plant, makes a nice compliment to the madevilla because it has similar soil and water requirements. It would also make a nice house plant.
It is much too hot to think about doing anything in the garden but harvesting those wonderful vegetables, making sure the irrigation systems are working correctly, and enjoying the fruits of our efforts in the beauty the plants provide.