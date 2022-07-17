Temple Breakfast Lions Club
The Temple Breakfast Lions Club meets the first and third Thursdays of each month in the Ava room at the Hilton Garden Inn, 1749 Scott Boulevard in Temple. The group gathers at 7 a.m. to order breakfast and the meeting starts at 7:30 a.m.
Meetings also are broadcast by the Zoom online meeting platform. For information email Lmeeker53@gmail.com. Meetings are open to the public and the club is open to anyone with a heart for service.
Newcomers Club
The Newcomers Club, Inc. is looking for new Members and extends a warm welcome to ladies that are new (within the past three years) to Bell County and surrounding counties. The group also welcomes ladies that have just retired, are recent empty nesters, or have experienced another life change within the past three years and would like to connect with other ladies. Join the fun and check out the Newcomers Club, Inc. at www.bellcountynewcomers.com. For information about joining, contact Jan Fisher at 2txgrl@gmail.com or 951-751-4002.
Upcoming activities for July are: 7/18 Snack Time Mah Jongg, 7/19 Bunco, 7/20 Popcorn Bridge, 7/23 Sassy Singles, 7/25 Well-Read Women, Crochet & Knit, and 7/27 Fun Lunch.
Central Texas Tea Party
The Central Texas Tea Party will meet Tuesday at the Harris Community Center, 401 Alexander St. in Belton.
Social time starts at 6:30 p.m. and the meeting will begin at 7 p.m.
National Association of Retired and Veteran Railway Employees
The National Association of Retired and Veteran Railway Employees will meet Thursday at Sam’s Southern Eatery, 221 SW HK Dodgen Loop in Temple.
Group members will dine at noon and the business meeting will start at 1 p.m.
For information contact Buddy Stewart at robmed@embarqmail.com or 254-657-2773.
Bell Fine Arts
The Bell Fine Arts group meetings from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesdays at 306 E. Fifth Ave. in Belton.
Meetings are open to the public. Artists of all skill levels and mediums are welcome to join the group.
For information text or call Jeanne at 409-313-0611.
Book club
A new book club is now meeting at the Teinert Memorial Library, 337 North Highway 95 in Bartlett.
The book for the month of July is “The Cosmology of Monsters,” a horror story by Shaun Hamill.
The club’s first meeting will take place 6 p.m. Friday, July 22, at the library. The club is open to the public.
Central Texas Travel Club
The Central Texas Travel Club will meet 11 a.m. Tuesday at Johnny’s Steaks and Bar-Be-Que, 301 Thomas Arnold Road in Salado.
The group will discuss upcoming trips to San Antonio, Waco, Nashville and the Texas state railroad.
The meeting is open to the public and there are no membership dues or requirements. For information email centraltexastravelclub@outlook.com.
Young’s Daughters Funeral Home support groups
Young’s Daughters Funeral Home and Bereavement Center, 4235 E. Business 190 in Temple, is offering several support group meetings.
A Grief Share session is offered at 6 p.m. on Mondays. This is a video based bereavement class led by Chaplain Joe Emerson. It consists of 13 sessions held weekly.
A Compassionate Friends group meets at 6 p.m. the second Thursday of the month at the funeral home. This support group is for parents who have lost children and siblings who have lost siblings.
A caregiver support group led by Savannah Perez meets at 6 p.m. on Fridays. The goal of this group is to help caregivers cope with disease and know they are not alone.
A “Death Café” meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. July 21 at First Street Roasters, 110 S. First St. in Temple. Participants will have the opportunity to talk about death and processing grief over food and drinks.
For information about these group meetings, call 254-401-1302.
