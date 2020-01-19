Lovers of great works of literature can meet with fellow fans to discuss influential writings during The Great Books Club.
The club meets 6:30 p.m. the second and fourth Monday of each month in the archives room of the Temple Public Library.
Matt Gaines, reference librarian, said The Great Books Club has been meeting for nearly three years. Their subjects of discussion have included multiple dialogues of Plato, “The Federalist Papers,” Franz Kafka’s “The Metamorphosis,” the autobiography of Frederick Douglass, Virginia Woolf, Sigmund Freud’s “Civilization and Its Discontents” and more.
Gaines said the purpose of the club is to discuss great books of western civilization
“So it tends to be books; any writing that is considered foundation of western intellectual history, western civilization, all the Greek/Roman writers that have influenced future writers, or just works that have been important to the foundations of western education, things like that,” he said.
Gaines said the library is able to supply some copies the current readings to members, but most of the works are easy to obtain.
“One of the good things about being classical works, a lot of them are free online,” he said. “There’s a lot of websites online where you can find PDFs of the readings.”
For more information about The Great Books Club, call the library at 254-298-5556, or visit the circulation desk.