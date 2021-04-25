Although Grace Bender was just three years old when her grandfather died, the Salado High student has a vast knowledge of his lifetime — a story that includes a decorated military career.
But this knowledge for her family tree was not always this expansive.
“I never had the opportunity to meet my grandfather Robert Bruce Kilmer, Jr. II — who we called Paw-Paw — until he passed away when I was the age of 3,” Bender said. “Growing up I had heard all about his story, but I never fully understood the magnitude of it.”
That changed when Bender tasked herself with creating a documentary about her grandfather for the UIL Young Filmmakers Film Festival.
“Through research, I have learned that he was on his plane when it exploded, that he helped with the French Resistance and that he was a prisoner of war one day short of a year,” she said.
Bender’s documentary, “Our Family War Hero,” even included archival footage of her “Paw-Paw” where he discussed a fateful day during his service.
“We were on our way out … some place over France ... where we got hit by a (Messerschmitt Bf) 109 setting our right-wing tanks on fire,” Kilmer said in the footage. “When we decided to get out ... the navigator and I were still on board when it blew up. Somebody upstairs took care of us, because both of us came to and opened a parachute.”
In March, Salado Independent School District Superintendent Michael Novotny said Bender’s submission had reached the state finals of the contest — a feat that placed her among the top 6 in Texas.
The documentary also saw a good reception from its viewers on YouTube.
“Robert Bruce Kilmer was my summer coach for several years,” Kenny Cooper, a viewer, said. “He never talked to us about his war story, but I am so thankful for his service and the love he showed me and the other young men on our team. Thank you Grace for putting this tribute together.”
But the honor was Bender’s.
“Paw-Paw’s story is one of my family’s greatest treasures, and I couldn’t imagine having created a film on any other topic,” she said.