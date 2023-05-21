Summer is sneaking up fast, and that means local families soon will be headed to local parks and lakes for outdoor fun. With two lakes and dozens of parks within a short drive of Temple and Belton, picnics are a popular way to spend down time and staycations.
Some will be firing up a grill, others will be packing baskets for outdoor adventures. But nutrition experts say a trip to the lake is no reason to trash a healthy diet. Sometimes that’s no easy task — it’s easy to grab a bag of chips on the way to your park of choice.
According to Dr. John Joseph, a family medicine doctor at Baylor Scott & White in Killeen, the key to enjoying a day in the heat and sun is staying hydrated.
“Fluids are important,” he said. “Water, unsweetened tea, sports drinks — those are all good choices, and I know some people might grab some beer for the day. In moderation, beer and wine are fine. Drink plenty of fluids, and be careful with energy drinks high in caffeine.”
Dr. Joseph said the best options for picnic cuisine include firm vegetables such as broccoli, peas and carrots.
“These vegetables hold up well outside, but you might take a cooler along,” he said. “Trail mix also is a good option, especially if you are going to be active fishing, playing volleyball or paddle boarding. You want the healthy fats — they give you energy. Fruits and nuts are a good choice as well. I like to combine them with hummus and pesto.”
Joseph said to avoid highly processed meats such as store-bought hamburger patties, hot dogs and sausages.
Instead, cook up some chicken breasts or chicken kabobs.
“Processed meats are fat laden and have empty calories,” he said. “Be careful eating a bag of chips as well — they are full of salt and saturated fats. Try veggie sticks instead of chips and eat them with hummus or bean dip.”
Joseph also said to exercise caution with foods that contain eggs because they will spoil quickly in the Texas heat.
“Potato salad is a picnic staple, but keep it in the cooler until time to eat, then return it to ice after everyone fills their plates,” he said. “Pack up meat and anything that can spoil right after eating.”
Courtney Ford, senior registered dietitian in the Department of Gastroenterology and Hepatology at Baylor College of Medicine, also emphasized the importance of storing food in a cooler before and after a picnic meal.
“If you are going outside for a long time, you know you are going to get hungry,” Ford said. “Bring balanced snacks and meals — that means eat a carb and a protein. They help balance blood sugar levels and keep you full for a long time. Balanced meals and snacks are more satisfying.”
So what’s a good way to achieve picnic balance? Ford said her picnic basket always includes a turkey sandwich with mustard and mayo on whole wheat bread.
“Sandwiches are one of the best balanced meals, especially when you are on the go,” she said. “Whole-grain bread is rich in fiber, and choose a healthy meat — chicken, lean ham and turkey are fine. You might want to stay away from salami and bologna. They are highly processed.”
“Hardboiled eggs, popcorn free of butter and salt, turkey jerky, baked chips and an apple or banana go great with sandwiches. I like to get low-sugar yogurt and mix in a pack of Hidden Valley Ranch seasoning. It’s great with vegetable sticks and fruit.”
Like Dr. Joseph, Ford said alcohol in moderation is fine, and she also warned against drinking energy beverages.
“Energy drinks are not regulated,” she said. “They are considered to be a supplement, not a food, so they are not regulated by the FDA. Stay away from those, especially in the heat.”
“A lot of people want to enjoy beer or wine when on a picnic, and that’s OK,” she said. “But be responsible, and piggyback alcohol with water — beer and wine can lead to dehydration.”
Dr. Joseph added that protecting one’s body from the sun is an important step in having a safe and fun day at the lake.
“Where sunscreen and drink plenty of liquids,” he said. A sunscreen with a Sun-Protection Factor (SPF) of at least 30 is recommended. The SPF number refers to the number of hours it takes to sunburn. For example, someone wearing an SPF 30 sunscreen would take about 30 hours in the sun to sunburn. That can vary though.”
“Consider using a sunscreen that is friendly to reefs and fish,” he said. “These sunscreens are labeled, and they don’t harm fish.”