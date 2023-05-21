Picnic

Gaylynn Neas, left, from Colorado Springs and her daughters, Lauren, center, from Abilene and Brooke, a University of Mary Hardin-Baylor nursing school graduate, share a picnic lunch in front of the gazebo on the UMHB campus in Belton.

 Nan Dickson/Special to the Telegram

Summer is sneaking up fast, and that means local families soon will be headed to local parks and lakes for outdoor fun. With two lakes and dozens of parks within a short drive of Temple and Belton, picnics are a popular way to spend down time and staycations.