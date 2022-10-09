American Heritage Girls Troop 1274, a Christian-based Scouting-like organization, recently dedicated an entire day to work at Peaceable Kingdom by Variety in Killeen.
However, the collective chartered by the Immanuel Lutheran Church in Temple did not partake in one of the 15 activities — including archery, fishing, disc golf, challenge courses, swimming and nature trails — that is offered on the premises.
Instead, they chose to improve the retreat center that benefits children with special needs and their families by applying a fresh coat of paint to the various animal statues that are dotted along a nine-hole miniature golf course.
“The American Heritage Girls does a National Day of Service on the third Saturday of every September to celebrate its birthday,” Valerie Hampton of Troop 1274, told the Telegram. “This year, we reached out to the Peaceable Kingdom and they said, ‘Yeah, we would love for y’all to come help.’ So we showed up with some paint brushes and a couple of cans of paint.”
The miniature golf course, which had last been painted in 2018, took about four hours to retouch.
“It just brightened up the area and made them look brand-new again since they were freshly painted,” Hampton said. “It took us a while but we had fun doing it. Obviously some of the statues, like the zebra and the giraffe, did not have a huge difference in how they looked, but the girls were given some artistic freedom with the other statues. They were able to change the colors a little bit to make them more colorful.”
Her daughter, Madelynn Hampton, enjoyed that opportunity.
“They were looking pretty faded from the sun so I really enjoyed being able to choose different colors to help make them look a lot brighter,” the 14-year-old said. “I got to paint the giraffe, a macaw and two mushrooms.”
Patti Garibay, the founder and executive director of the American Heritage Girls, emphasized how troops like 1274 were encouraged on the National Day of Service last month to unify around a central theme — “serving persons impacted by disabilities.”
“Service is the practical expression of a girl’s faith,” Garibay, whose father lived with a physical disability, said in a news release. “Watching girls grow in their faith and experiencing them discovering their God-given purpose through the development of servant hearts is the greatest achievement of American Heritage Girls.”
Madelynn, who is homeschooled, hopes that their service on Sept. 17 will benefit Peaceable Kingdom for years to come and is looking forward to participating in more projects in the near future.
“My favorite part about American Heritage Girls is the service projects and the friendships that are built along the way with the other girls that we get to work with,” she said. “Helping people is what I really enjoy so it feels really good to know that what we did is appreciated and will directly help other people.”