Many aspiring authors dream of one day holding a physical copy of their book in their hands, feeling the smooth pages and reading the print that they poured hours and hours of hard work into writing, but 13-year-old Laurence Kendall turned that dream into reality this year after receiving her first published copy of “Tracy Tomlin and the Red Ruby.”
“I felt like it was unreal,” Kendall said about holding the first copy in her hands. “It was really exciting to be able to actually feel the pages, look and read it.”
The action-adventure tale takes place during an island vacation, where the protagonists Tracy Tomlin and her best friend Emily Warner are enjoying vacation with Emily’s family. When Emily’s parents – owners of the world’s largest red ruby – mysteriously go missing, the girls decide to hunt them down. Their adventure takes them on a trek across the island, where they find clues that their disappearance is related to the ruby, but also find danger from the antagonist who tries to stop their search.
The book currently had a perfect rating on Amazon, with readers describing the story as “amazing and exciting,” “a real page turner,” and “an action packed story with lots of twists and turns.”
A reviewer named Barbara Brown predicts Kendall will one day be a New York Times Best Selling Author. Quite the accomplishment for the eighth grader, who originally wrote the book when she was in the sixth grade at only 11 years old.
“When I first read it, I was blown away,” Kendall’s mom, Tyra Daniels, said. “I just kept sitting there thinking, ‘The twists and the turns and the complexities for an 11-year-old are amazing.’ I showed my husband and he was blown away.”
They decided to publish the book on Amazon and Kindle, which allowed them to format the book the way they wanted.
Kendall said she always enjoyed writing, but this was the fist time she ever tried to write a story, so she feels like it was a huge accomplishment.
“It just came out of my head,” Kendall shared about the inspiration for the tale. “I really like mystery adventures.”
Daniels said Kendall writing the book and publishing it was a labor of love.
The hopeful future best-selling author said she is already in the process of planning her next tale of adventure and mayhem.