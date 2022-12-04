Laurence Kendall

Laurence Kendall, 13, poses with her mystery novel “Tracy Tomlin and the Red Ruby.”

 Brandy Cruz/Telegram

Many aspiring authors dream of one day holding a physical copy of their book in their hands, feeling the smooth pages and reading the print that they poured hours and hours of hard work into writing, but 13-year-old Laurence Kendall turned that dream into reality this year after receiving her first published copy of “Tracy Tomlin and the Red Ruby.”