The Salado Community Chorus will host a spring membership drive Tuesday for anyone in the Central Texas area with a passion for music.
The membership kick-off will begin 6 p.m. at the First Baptist Church fellowship hall, 210 S. Main St. in Salado. Chorus members will provide food and information about the organization.
The Salado Community Chorus is a non-profit 501 (c)(3) organization dedicated to the promotion of music enjoyment in the Village of Salado. The chorus provides free public concerts and performances for various civic organizations.
Chorus members and instrumentalists are volunteers from Salado and other Central Texas communities. The group is open to adults of all ages. Auditions and the ability to read music are not required to join the chorus, but there is a $25 registration fee.
Practices take place 6-7:30 p.m. each Tuesday in the Salado Civic Center. The first rehearsal will be Jan. 28.
Dottie Shirley, chorus director, said enrollment varies each year, but the chorus is expected to have about 60 members this year.
She said they perform a variety of music, including patriotic tunes, spirituals and pop songs.
The spring concert will be Tuesday, April 28, at First Baptist Church in Salado. Brenda Merz, chorus president, said the group performs two concerts each year; one in the spring and a Christmas concert.
Shirley said the chorus also makes several appearances during the fall at events like the community thanksgiving program, Christmas in October and the Gold Star Mother’s Banquet at Fort Hood.
“We just sing pretty much for the community, except for that time we go to Fort Hood,” she said. “We’ve done that for the last five years, so it’s very special.”
Merz said the chorus is like another family. Everyone gets to know one another and improves together musically. She said members don’t have to be professionals; they just have to enjoy singing.
“If you love music, it’s just something special,” she said.
Shirley said she enjoys the camaraderie.
“It’s a little bit different than just coming and singing on Tuesday nights,” she said. “We really do get to know each other and we support one another in our personal lives, so that’s really what is so special about the group. And we have a load of fun at all of our rehearsals. It’s a happy group. We have a good time.”
For additional information about the chorus, visit saladochorus.com.