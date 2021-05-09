The 1st Cavalry Division will celebrate Armed Forces Day with a free concert 7 p.m. Saturday, May 15, at the Tablerock Amphitheater, 409 Royal St. in Salado.
The concert, which is open to the public, will feature the 1st Cavalry Division Band and local high school musicians.
Combining rich traditions with modern production values, the 1st Cavalry Division Band provides comprehensive musical support to the 1st Cavalry Division, III Corps, Fort Hood, and Central Texas communities, according to a news release from Fort Hood.
As early as the Civil War, the 1st Cavalry Division Band has enhanced morale and promoted American popular music throughout a variety of military campaigns. The band’s present day mission is to provide music across a wide spectrum of operations, instill the will to fight and win in soldiers, foster the support of citizens, and promote national interests at home and abroad.
The 53 Army musicians of the 1st Cavalry Division Band are capable of performing music in all styles: classical to jazz, rock to country, and everything in between, according to a news release from Fort Hood.
Tablerock’s concession stand will be open to sell hotdogs and cold drinks.