Salado Area Republican Women
The Salado Area Republican Women’s group will meet 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 14, at the Salado Civic Center, 601 N. Main St. in Salado.
The featured speaker will be Dr. Shelley Cole, a member of America’s Frontline Doctors, a group of doctors who believe more discussion regarding the science of COVID-19 is necessary and essential. Cole has been in practice for 23 years addressing gynecologic problems and prevention of disease. Dr. Cole is taking part in a study on how hydroxycholoquine combined with other medications and supplements can be used as a prevention or treatment for the coronavirus.
She offers consultation on COVID-19 during this crisis and that will be her topic. Dr. Cole completed her residency at Mayo Clinic in Minnesota before establishing her practice in Central Texas. There will be limited seating following the county’s protocol for distancing with attendees requested to wear a mask. The meeting is free and open to the public, but reservations must be made in advance due to limited seating.
Anyone who wishes to attend must RSVP no later than Monday, Jan. 11, to Shirley Stephenson at steppnup@embarqmail.com or 254 338-5717.
Bell County Newcomers Club
The Bell County Newcomers Club is looking for new members and extends a warm welcome to ladies that are new (within the past three years) to the Bell County area. The group also is open to ladies that have just retired, are recent empty nesters, or have experienced another life change within the past three years and would like to connect with other ladies. For information about the social group, visit www.bellcountynewcomers.com.
Some Newcomers Club activities have been postponed due to COVID-19. Planned activities include: Jan. 4 Chat N Canasta; Jan. 6 Monthly Luncheon; Jan. 8 TGIF; Jan. 9 Couples Night Out; Jan. 11 Bookworms; Jan. 12 Tuesday Canasta; Jan. 15 Trailblazers; Jan. 18 Monday Canasta; Jan. 19 Bunco and Snack Time Mah Jongg; Jan. 20 Popcorn Bridge; Jan. 21 Exploring Wines; and Jan. 27 Fun Lunch.
Those interested in membership are encouraged to contact Cheryl Davis at ctdavis44@yahoo.com.
For information on group activities, contact Carolyn Webster at bobcar28@gmail.com or 404-791-4849.
Altrusa International
Altrusa is an international non-profit organization, making our local communities better through leadership, partnership, and service. Club meetings are held the second and fourth Tuesdays each month at noon at the Azalee Marshall Cultural Activities Center, 3011 N. Third St. in Temple, and online via Zoom.
Those attending meetings in person are asked to use safe social distancing measures.
For more information visit www.altrusatemple.org.
Temple Breakfast Lions Club
The Temple Breakfast Lions Club meets at 7:30 a.m. the first and third Thursdays of each month at the Hilton Garden Inn, 1749 Scott Blvd. in Temple.
Club members will be asked to follow social distancing guidelines. Masks also are highly encouraged.
Those who do not want to meet in person may join the group via the Zoom online platform. For information email Lmeeker53@gmail.com.
Anyone with a servant’s heart is welcome to join the group. The club’s motto is “We serve”.
Bell County Historical Commission
The Bell County Historical Commission works to preserve and promote the county’s historical heritage. The group meets the fourth Monday of each month, except May and December, in the historical Bell County Courthouse in downtown Belton.
Anyone interested information about membership, may contact the BCHC office at 254-933-5917. The office, located on the first floor of the courthouse, is staffed by volunteers and is open from 9 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday.
Temple Garden Club
The Temple Garden Club meets at 9:30 a.m. the first Thursday of the month September through May at the Azalee Marshall Cultural Activities Center, 3011 N. Third St. in Temple.
Club members are asked to remember to bring an unwrapped Christmas gift that will be donated to the Salvation Army.
To abide by COVID-19 protocols, tables and chairs will be set up for social distancing. Those who attend are asked to wear a mask. Hand sanitizer also will be available.
The group is open to gardeners of all ages and skill levels. Visitors are welcome at the meetings.
Club dues are $38 and includes membership to the CAC.
Texas Star Toastmasters
The Texas Star Toastmasters group meets 6 p.m. Wednesdays via the Zoom online platform and in person at a private residence.
Topics at each meeting include speeches, impromptu speeches and evaluations. The group is open to anyone interested in working toward self improvement.
For information call Anna at 254-541-7624.
Daughters of the American Revolution scholarships
The National Society for the Daughters of the American Revolution has begun accepting applications for one of its 83 available scholarships.
Applicants must be citizens of the United States and they must attend or plan to attend an accredited college or university in the U.S. Awards are on based on academic excellence, commitment to the field of study, and/or financial need.
All students must apply for the scholarship online at dar.academicworks.com. Applications will be accepted until Jan. 31, 2021. For questions, email scholarships@nsdar.org.
Submission guidelines: Club news items may be submitted by emailing living@tdtnews.com or by mailing or bringing items in person to: 10 S. Third St., Temple, TX 76501. All items are due by noon Monday.