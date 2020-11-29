Hiking close to home is one way to continue to safely explore and enjoy the outdoors, despite travel restrictions aimed at containing the COVID-19 pandemic. Locally, we have many parks, trails, and special areas for outdoor enthusiasts. Texas also boasts almost a hundred state parks, natural areas, monuments, and historic sites. In addition, two national parks in West Texas are just a long day’s drive from here. To deal with our own wanderlust, Bonnie and I decided to explore both the Big Bend and Guadalupe Mountains National Parks, camping in a small travel trailer.
Big Bend National Park flanks the Rio Grande River at the tip of the horseshoe curve it makes winding south along the Texas-Mexico border before suddenly veering northward. This park boasts river, desert, and mountain ecosystems. More than 800,000 acres of land, resources, and history are protected here. Both the United States and Mexico are joined in an effort to preserve natural habitats upon which wildlife are dependent, irrespective of arbitrary political borders. Big Bend NP is also an important part of the bird migration route of South, Central, and North America.
Many of the expansive landscape vistas belong to both nations. Santa Elena Canyon at the far western end of Big Bend NP is perhaps the best-known example of this. Hikers often take a short cut to the trails along the south wall of the canyon, overlooking the Chihuahua Desert of Mexico, by wading through the shallow Rio Grande. I chose instead to make a steep climb to the overlook trail without getting muddy and wet. On the eastern side of the park, Boquillas Canyon Overlook and a nature trail at the Rio Grande Village campgrounds where we stayed are excellent areas from which to access or view the Rio Grande and bordering landscapes. These are also excellent areas to catch sunsets against the stunning geologic shapes of the Sierra Del Carmen Mountain range.
The Chisos Basin area in the center of the park boasts two of the most popular trails at Big Bend. The window trail descends 1,000 feet over 3 miles from open chaparral slopes into a creek bed bordered by towering cliffs. Water forms in pools in eroded smooth stone at its end before falling two hundred feet into the Chihuahua Desert, the vastness of which can be seen through this window between the rocks. Our favorite hike was the lost mine trail. Stopping dozens of times to photograph the stunning views and to endure the moderate to strenuous two and a half-miles hike, we ascended twelve-hundred feet to the summit in a leisurely three hours. Along the way, we met a fellow Temple resident and others sharing the experience.
We also met a huge black bear near the top. Just ten yards below our path, the bear glanced our way then continued on its way downhill. The winds were strong at the summit, but the views of interesting rock formations, eroded volcanic landscapes, and a hazy distant Rio Grande were worth the hike. Hikers were all courteous, stepping aside and donning facial masks in passage.
Two of the most unique findings in the park require a four-wheel drive vehicle with good clearance to access. At the end of a one-hour 6-mile drive along Old Ore Road into the desert, we then walked a mile along a sandy wash and over some limestone slabs to the Ernst Tinaja. This is a deep, water hole in solid smooth limestone formed by seasonal rains that over the centuries have also carved fantastic swirls of layered red and light sandstone through canyon walls surrounding the hole. Another dirt road drive to the Grapevine Hills trailhead of the balanced rock formation was less rugged. The 1-mile hike to the formation is easy along a sandy path bordered by huge boulders and hills until the last third which is a strenuous steep climb over large rocks. The effort was rewarded with the sites of that balanced rock and surrounding landscape views.
The Ross Maxwell Scenic Drive runs about 25 miles from the north-central park road across the desert to Santa Elena Canyon on the southwestern end. Truly, this is a must do for viewing geologic formations, including the Casa Grande, Toll Mountain, Emory Peak, Sotol Vista, Mule Ears peaks, and Tuff Canyon.
Our morning hike through the desert to Mule Ears spring was an easy to moderate difficulty trail. All types of desert vegetation are found here including sotols, yuccas, prickly pear and rope cacti, creosote shrubs, lechugillas, ocotillo, clump grasses, and others. An old stone corral is still standing at the spring. Elsewhere along the drive there are juniper, pine, ash, and oak trees dotting mountains and canyons. Wildlife include birds, bear, deer, mountain lions, javelinas, and coyotes. Although a rare sighting, a mountain lion was reportedly seen at our campsite on two separate days of our stay.
Just a few miles from the entrance to Big Bend at Persimmon Gap is the trailhead to Dog Canyon, which is a very easy two-mile hike past much desert vegetation to a pretty canyon. Midway to Panther Junction is an outdoor Fossil Discovery Exhibit which presents information on the dinosaurs and geologic history of Big Bend.
After a week at Big Bend, we traveled north through Marathon, Alpine, Marfa, and Van Horn to the Guadalupe Mountains National Park bordering New Mexico. The four-hour drive was scenic with desert and mountain ranges and typical west Texas landscapes. Our two-day stay limited our activities, but we enjoyed some challenging but rewarding hiking. This park is only one-tenth the size of Big Bend, but has the highest mountain peak in Texas, the landmark El Capitan formation, and much history.
Nestled among and protected by these desert mountains, McKittrick Canyon has many deciduous trees and was in full fall color splendor. Our six-hour, 7-mile roundtrip hike was pleasant on a cool, sunny day along a path that ranged from easy to strenuous. This rugged sand, gravel, and rocky trail had beautiful mountainous landscapes on both sides.
At the grotto area, elevation change abruptly went from about five-hundred feet to an additional two-thousand feet to get to a ridge overlooking the canyon. Time did not allow a full ascent, but the climb halfway to “the notch” provided expansive, colorful views of red, yellow, green, and brown. Most of the trees here were maples, ash, alligator junipers, pinon pine, mahogany, and the unique madrones. We encountered a variety of birds, several mule deer, and typical desert vegetation.
Strong steadfast winds challenged the next morning’s hike to Devil’s Hall. This rugged trail required some mountain goat skills to negotiate the boulders and obstacles in a gulch leading to some steep climbs. The biggest reward was at the end of the trail. Two towering stone spires bordered a dry tinaja like the one at Big Bend, where pools form in the bedrock caused by the scouring action of sand and gravel in intermittent streams. Swirls of stratified layers of limestone were on each side of it. Just beyond that was the Devil’s Hall, a narrow canyon whose walls were hundreds of feet high.
An easier hike in the afternoon took us in a loop from Manzanita Spring at the historic Frijole Ranch in the desert up to the base of a mountain and Smith Spring. A small pond formed beneath the stream there in a tree-shaded grove. As the trail curved back down the mountainside, vast distances and mesas could be seen across the desert. The silhouette of El Capitan peak could be made out in the sunlight that prevented seeing details of its structure.
Night sky watching was one of our favorite joys. The stars were big and bright as seen from our high-altitude campsite. The absence of light pollution, like in Big Bend, allowed us to enjoy the milky way, the big and little dippers, several constellations, bright planets, and numerous shooting stars. In the dark of morning, we also saw the headlamps and flashlights of more adventurous hikers already a fourth of the way up Guadalupe’s highest peak. The morning sunrise was sensational, bringing the promise of a new day and new joys.
