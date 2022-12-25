Christmas music blasted loudly as runners took off from the starting line during the Ugly Christmas Sweater 5K run at Warrior Way Fitness Center on Dec. 10.
Even though it was a little on the warmer side some of the runners showed up decked out in their Christmassy best to participate in the run.
Two of the best dressed were retired Sgt. 1st Class Lynetta Hall and Master Sgt. Lakenya Diop, 1st Cavalry Division.
The friends are taking on a mission they’ve named “Operation Move” to better their health.
“(My favorite part was) The finish,” Diop said laughing, “because at one point we were like, ‘We’re going to get in the van (that follows the last participants).’”
“It was the camaraderie,” Hall said of her favorite part, “plus I haven’t seen (Diop) in a few years since I retired so this is a way we can hang out and commit to do something to help with ‘Operation Move’ with getting us back into health. It’s a great way to start — with a 5K.”
After the run they both competed in the Ugly sweater contest. Diop sported a cute, black sweater dress adorned with peppermint, but ultimately Hall won in the sparkliest sweater category with her tinsel Christmas tree sweater.
“You know what, I’ve never won a thing in my life,” Hall said. “Times are changing. Maybe I’ll be winning in 2023.”
Afterward participants could take photos with Santa as well as enjoy some hot cocoa and snacks.
Both Diop and Hall believe events like the Ugly Christmas Sweater 5K are important to have on post for the Fort Hood community especially after the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“(It’s important) to get people out and to move,” Diop said, “so we can do something mentally and physically (healthy) and see kids and adults dress up a little bit and have a little fun and being safe because we’re outside.”
“COVID has caused a lot of people’s activities to change. It was good to have come out … you can be safe with a good group of people,” Hall said. “It was just great spirited. I enjoyed being in the spirit of Christmas, getting to hang out with my friend right here and committing toward ‘Operation Move.’”