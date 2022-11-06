Area residents and visitors from across Texas will come together to celebrate all things Scottish as the annual Scottish Gathering and Highland Games returns to Salado next weekend.
The year’s event, which features music, genealogy workshops and Scottish highland games, will take place on the grounds of Thomas Arnold Elementary School, 575 Salado School Road in Salado.
The weekend begins on Friday evening with the Calling of the Clans at 6 p.m. on the Salado creekside just north of the museum building.
Following the Calling of the Clans, a welcome social and buffet supper ($20) will be held in the Lucile A. Robertson Center at the museum.
Festivities continue from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday.
The opening ceremony begins at noon on Saturday with a band and clan parade from South Main and Thomas Arnold into the grounds followed by presentations and piping on the field.
The clan tents, pipe and drum competitions, live music and the marketplace will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday. A shortbread contest will take place at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday and a “bonniest knees” contest will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday. A tartan dinner (advanced reservations required) catered by Johnny’s Steaks and BBQ will take place at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Salado Holiday Inn Express, 1991 N. Stagecoach Road in Salado.
Sunday activities include The Kirkin’ o’ the Tartan, a traditional devotional service in which family groups carry banners of their family tartans and ask blessings on the families, and a Scottish dog parade and contest.
The check in for the highland games will take place at 8:30 a.m. Saturday and contestants will start the throwing competition at 9 a.m. Nine events will be contested, including: open stone, Braemar stone, heavy weight for distance, light weight for distance, heavy hammer, light hammer, caber, sheaf, and weight over bar.
An awards ceremony for the highland games will take place at 6 p.m. Saturday.
Tickets are $20 for adults and $8 for children. For information visit saladomuseum.org.