If you want to learn to change a tire, back a trailer, shoot fish with a bow or cook like a chuckwagon chef, the Hilliard Ranch in Davilla is the place to be on June 17.
Women from all walks of life will find a safe, encouraging and fun atmosphere for learning at the annual Women in the Outdoors event, an outreach program of the National Wild Turkey Federation.
“The program was started to get women involved in outdoor recreation and hunting,” said Kim Godin, one of the organizers of the local event. “I came to my first event in 2001 because I had a husband and two sons who were always trying to convince me to go hunting with them. My husband would try to get me to go, and we usually ended up in a fight. But one day I was in a video store — it was a long time ago — and I saw a poster about the event on the store wall. It said ‘women learning from women,’ so I decided to give it a try. I was hooked, and now I help with the program.”
Godin isn’t the only one addicted to the educational experience of Women in the Outdoors. The events have drawn up to 100 people, but numbers have dipped slightly since the pandemic years.
“We’ve been having about 40 or 50, but we’re hoping for more this year,” she said.
Women in the Outdoors kicks off at 7:30 a.m. and ends about 5 p.m. Participants select four 90-minute classes from a list of about 23. Two sessions are held in the morning, followed by lunch on the ranch and two afternoon classes.
Class choices run the gamut from hunting and fishing, to self defense, wood working, kayaking, home canning, backyard chickens, car maintenance, firefighting, archery, shotguns and handguns, and active-shooter awareness. There’s even classes on lure painting, outdoor first aid and welding.
“We have volunteer instructors from throughout Central Texas — many of them women,” Godin said. “We will have a couple that sells night-vision equipment, and they will be conducting a class on thermal and night-vision equipment for hunting.”
Kayakers will get classroom time, then hit the water to learn a few basic strokes.
According to Monica Sobotka — she started the Davilla event in 1999 — women now make up a quarter of America’s anglers and they represent the fastest-growing segment within the hunting and shooting communities.
“In the past decade, the number of women owning firearms and participating in target shooting and hunting has soared,” Sobotka said.
The late Jack Hilliard — a popular beer distributor in Temple — hosted the Women in the Outdoors event for years, and now his daughter Stacy is continuing the tradition. The ranch includes space for classes, meals, cooking and big shade trees for outside meetings.
The cost of Women in the Outdoors is $95 and includes a one-year membership to the National Wild Turkey Federation and a subscription to Turkey Call magazine.
In addition, this year’s event will support Abigail Ministries, a Christ-based group that helps women coping with drug and alcohol dependency issues. Event participants are asked to bring hygiene items, insect repellent, paper goods and towels to donate to the organization. For every $5 in donated items, participants will receive a raffle ticket for a drawing. Monetary donations also will be accepted.