Women in the Outdoors

Monica Sobotka, organizer of the annual Women in the Outdoors held in Davilla, demonstrates some kayaking strokes and maneuvers during a previous event.

 Courtesy photo

If you want to learn to change a tire, back a trailer, shoot fish with a bow or cook like a chuckwagon chef, the Hilliard Ranch in Davilla is the place to be on June 17.