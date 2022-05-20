Dear Heloise: With warmer weather comes hot sidewalks and streets. This means it’s better to walk your dogs and other pets later in the day around 8 or 9 p.m. The heat of the pavement and blacktop roads will have started to cool off by then and shouldn’t harm your pet’s paws. You also can walk a pet early in the morning when it’s still not so hot that it’ll burn their paws.
If you are walking a pet later in the day, wear reflective gear so cars avoid you and your pet. Dogs and cats should have reflective collars on. If you don’t happen to have anything reflective, wear something white that can easily be picked up in a car’s headlights.
— Rose Ann D., Houston