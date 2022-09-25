A group of retired residents is keeping young by making music that makes people want to dance.
Performing as a band since 2008, the “Old Friends” have a passion for serving Temple, Belton and Central Texas about once a month as a side gig.
“Music and performing is therapy,” Bass Guitarist Clyde Gottschalk said. “It keeps you going with a sense of accomplishment.”
Calling themselves the Old Friends Band is no exaggeration. Gottschalk and Maxie Roessler who plays lead guitar and mandolin, have known each other since high school in the 1960s. Since then they have performed together on and off for years until the 1980s when vocalist Dick Sweeden, who also plays rhythm guitar and harmonica, joined the fold.
The Old Friends Band plays classic country, modern country, blues and rock and roll. The band officially formed in 2008, with the addition of Roy Fuchs on steel guitar and vocals. Later, Todd Cunningham (keyboard, guitar, and vocals) and Charlie McBay (drums and vocals) joined the band and these same six make up the group today.
“We know (live performing) is a young person’s game,” Roessler said. “That’s just what makes us unique.”
Whenever the band wants to find out where to perform next they’ll ask around to venues unless they’re specifically called to certain venues and private events. They have also performed long enough to garner word of mouth from the community.
The band’s next gig is a performance next Thursday at the Sul Ross Dance Club in Waco and on Oct. 23 they will be at the historic Tom Sefcik Dance Hall, located on Seaton Road east of Temple.
Gottschalk said performing helps brighten the lives of people.
“Every time I get on that bandstand and I look at that crowd...if there is any way I can make their day just a little bit lighter,” Gottschalk says. “It makes all of this worthwhile.”
Aside from dance halls, the band prides themselves in performing at community centers for individuals who don’t get to see live performances very often. So when the coronavirus pandemic emerged, it affected for not only the Old Friends, but their clientele.
“When the pandemic hit, the places we visit like the Sammons Community Center, Belton Senior Center, Sul Ross Dance Club in Waco, all shut down.” Sweeden remembers. “We didn’t play for a year and a half.”
Although they weren’t able to perform, the band would get together at least once a month to practice and have fun whenever they felt it was safe to do so, to scratch that performing itch of theirs.
With decades behind them, the Old Friends have no plans of stopping anytime soon.
“We really are friends, we work well together and enjoy one another,” Sweeden said. “When you can do this with people you enjoy and feel good about and you don’t have the egos...you can’t beat that.”