NAACP Temple Branch
The NAACP Temple Branch will hold a Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. program and officer installation at 11 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 16, at Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church, 417 S. 13th St. in Temple.
The guest speaker will be Dr. Charles Edward Maze, pastor of Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church. For information visit www.templetxnaacp.org.
Newcomers Club
The Newcomers Club, Inc. is looking for new members and extends a warm welcome to ladies that are new (within the past three years) to Bell County and surrounding counties.
The group also welcomes ladies that have just retired, are recent empty nesters, or have experienced another life change within the past three years and would like to connect with other ladies. Join the fun and check out the Newcomers Club Inc. at www.bellcountynewcomers.com.
For information about joining, contact Jan Fisher at 2txgrl@gmail.com or 951-751-4002.
Upcoming club activities include: 1/16 Snack Time Mah Jongg, 1/17 Bunco, 1/18 Popcorn Bridge, 1/19 Meet & Greet, 1/20 Trailblazers, 1/21, Exploring Wines, 1/23 Well-Read Women, Knit & Crochet and Monday Canasta, 1/25 Fun Lunch, 1/26 Heritage Seekers, and 1/28 Breakfast at Jimmy’s Egg.
Seaton Cemetery Association
The Seaton Cemetery Association will meet at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 22, in the Seaton Church fellowship building, 12561 State Highway 53 in Temple.
For information contact President Dolores Skrabanek at 254-985-2344 or 254-721-5645.
Temple Breakfast Lions Club
The Temple Breakfast Lions Club meets the first and third Thursdays of each month in the Ava room at the Hilton Garden Inn, 1749 Scott Boulevard in Temple. The group gathers at 7 a.m. to order breakfast and the meeting starts at 7:30 a.m.
Meetings also are broadcast by the Zoom online meeting platform. For information email Lmeeker53@gmail.com.
Meetings are open to the public and the club is open to anyone with a heart for service.
Temple Belton Ladies Lions Club
The Temple Belton Ladies Lions Club meets at 6:30 p.m. the second and fourth Monday of the month at VFW Post 4008, 2311 S. Pearl St. in Belton.
Meetings are open to the public and newcomers are welcome.
Support groups at First United Methodist Church
Glasshouse Al-Anon Family Group meets at 12:15 p.m. on Mondays in room 110 at the First United Methodist Church, 102 N. Second St. in Temple.
Adult Children of Alcoholics/Dysfunctional Families meets at 10:30 a.m. on Thursdays in room 110 at the church.
For information, or to enter the building, call 254-493-7071.
Rotary Club of Belton
The Rotary Club of Belton meets at noon Tuesdays at The Gin at Nolan Creek, at 219 S. East St. in Belton.
The guest speaker for Jan. 17 will be Jeff Stegall, executive director of the nonprofit group Feed My Sheep.
The meeting is open to Rotarians and guests.
Native Plant Society
The Tonkawa Chapter of the Native Plant Society will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, Feb. 6, at Barrow Brewing Company, 108 Royal St. in Salado.
Jerry Evans will teach participants how to identify native plants in Bell County and how to access his photo galleries.
The meeting is open to the public. The group will not meet in January.
Central Texas Tea Party
The Central Texas Tea Party will meet Tuesday at the Harris Community Center, 401 Alexander St. in Belton. Social time starts at 6:30 p.m. and the program begins at 7 p.m.
Guest speaker Armando Escalante will present information about the Constitutional Convention.
The meeting is open to the public.
National Association of Retired and Veteran Railway Employees
The National Association of Retired and Veteran Railway Employees will meet at noon on Thursday at Wes’s Burgers, 1301 S. First St. in Temple. Group members will dine in for lunch and then the meeting will start at 1 p.m.
For information contact Buddy Stewart at 254-657-2773 or email robmed@embarqmail.com.
Bell County Master Gardeners Association
The Bell County Master Gardeners Association will hold its free monthly seminar at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday at the AgriLife Extension Office at 1605 N. Main St. in Belton.
Master Gardener Wayne Schirner will speak about common garden myths. The event is open to the public.
Tanglefoot TEEA Club
The Tanglefoot Club of TEEA will meet at 10 a.m. on Monday in the back meeting room at Schlotsky’s at 2668 S. 31st St. in Temple. Attendees will be able to purchase lunch after the meeting.
Club members will cut plastic shopping bags into strips of “plarn” to make mats to be donated to the homeless. Participants are asked to bring plastic bags and scissors.
The meeting is open to anyone interested in working with 4-H and the Bell County Extension Service.
Leedale EE Club
The Leedale EE Club will meet at 10 a.m. Monday in the youth building at Ocker Brethren Church, 17454 State Highway 53 in Temple.
The hostesses are Alice Hoelscher, Nancy Posvar and Carolyn Groseclose.
The meeting is open to the public. For information call 254-742-5431.