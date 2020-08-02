Bell County Historical Commission
The Bell County Historical Commission has received one of 79 Distinguished Service Awards from the Texas Historical Commission for work done during 2019. The award was officially presented July 27 by Bell County Judge David Blackburn at the Commissioner’s Court.
The Bell County Historical Commission works to preserve and promote the county’s historical heritage in accordance with Texas state laws and under the direction of the Bell County Commissioners Court.
Nancy Kelsey, BCHC Chairwoman, accepted the award from Blackburn. Distinguished Service Award recipients are determined each year based on information submitted in annual reports by County Historical Commission Chairpersons. An award is presented when work documented exceeds the criteria set by the Texas Historical Commission.
The Bell County Historical Commission normally meets the fourth Monday of each month, except May and December, in the historical Bell County Courthouse. The group’s next meeting will take place 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 24. COVID-19 precautions will be followed. Anyone interested in more information or becoming a member may contact the Bell County Historical Commission office on the first floor of the courthouse in Belton.
The office is staffed by volunteers most days Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to noon. The telephone number for the office is 254-933-5917.
Rotary Club of Temple South
Rotarians will meet at noon by Zoom webinar on Monday. Dr. Matt Smith, Belton ISD Superintendent, will provide attendees an update on the reopening plans for the Belton school district. If you would like to be a guest at this meeting, please contact Doug Smith at dougs@papergraphicsltd.com prior to Monday.
Travel club
The Central Texas Travel Club has suspended meetings due to the coronavirus pandemic.
For information email centraltexastravelclub@outlook.com
“Keep dreaming of places to go and things to see until we can meet again,” club officials said in new release.
Bell County Newcomers Club
The Bell County Newcomers Club extends a warm welcome to ladies that are new (within the past three years) to the Bell County area. For information about the social group, visit www.bellcountynewcomers. com.
While most activities have been temporarily canceled due to the coronavirus, those interested in membership are encouraged to contact Cheryl Davis at ctdavis 44@yahoo.com.
For information on group activities, contact Carolyn Webster at bobcar28@gmail.com or 404-751-4849.
Some activities with fewer than 10 participants may be meeting. Members interested in any of the following activities should call the hostess for that activity: a Chat N Canasta event will be held Aug. 3; Popcorn Bridge will take place Aug. 5; Tuesday Canasta will be held Aug. 11; Monday Canasta will be held Aug. 17; Snack Time Mah Jongg will take place Aug. 18; Popcorn Bridge will be held Aug. 19; Valentine Bridge will take place Aug. 25; and a Fun Lunch will be held Aug. 26.
Altrusa
Altrusa is an international non-profit organization, making our local communities better through leadership, partnership, and service. Club meetings are held the second and fourth Tuesdays each month at noon at the Azalee Marshall Cultural Activities Center, 3011 N. Third St. in Temple, and online via Zoom.
Those attending meetings in person are asked to use safe social distancing measures.
For more information visit www.altrusatemple.org.
Texas Star Toastmasters
The Texas Star Toastmasters group meets 6 p.m. every Wednesday in the employee training room at Natural Grocers, 3621 S. General Bruce Drive in Temple.
Topics at each meeting include speeches, impromptu speeches and evaluations. The group is open to anyone interested in working toward self improvement. For information call Anna at 254-541-7624.
Temple Breakfast Lions Club
The Temple Breakfast Lions Club, which has been meeting via the Zoom online platform, is now meeting again in person. Starting in July, the group will meet 7:30 a.m. the first and third Thursdays of each month at the Hilton Garden Inn, 1749 Scott Blvd. in Temple.
Club members will be asked to follow social distancing guidelines. Masks also are highly encouraged.
For information email Lmeeker53@gmail.com.
