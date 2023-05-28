Daughters of the Republic of Texas
Five members of the Sam Houston Chapter of the Daughters of the Republic of Texas in Belton attended the 132nd annual convention held May 4-6 in Galveston. Those in attendance were Jeannie Williford, Judy Tyler, Mary Ellen Valentine, Suzanne Stadler and Julia Newbury.
The DRT is a lineage organization for descendants of citizens and soldiers who were in Texas from 1820 to Feb. 19, 1846, which is the date Texas was ratified as a U.S. state. Those interested in eligibility are welcome to attend the group’s meeting, which will take place at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 9, at the Bell County Extension office, 1605 N. Main St. in Belton.
Newcomers Club
The Newcomers Club, Inc. is looking for new members and extends a warm welcome to ladies that are new (within the past three years) to Bell County and surrounding counties. The group also welcomes ladies that have just retired, are recent empty nesters, or have experienced another life change within the past three years and would like to connect with other ladies. Join the fun and check out the Newcomers Club Inc. at www.bellcountynewcomers.com. For information about joining, contact Jan Fisher at 2txgrl@gmail.com or 951-751-4002.
Upcoming activities include: 6/5 Chat n’ Canasta; 6/6 Newbies; 6/7 Monthly Luncheon and Popcorn Bridge; 6/9 TGIF; 6/10 Couples Night Out.
Friends of the Belton Public Library
The board of the Friends of the Belton Public Library held its first meeting, led by new officers, on May 23 at the Harris Community Center in Belton. The officers are Al Waite, president; Juanita Smith, vice president; Diane Waite, secretary; and Carole McCall, treasurer.
The primary focus of the meeting was establishing committees to begin plans for the Book and Author Luncheon held each spring. The luncheon is the main fundraiser for the Friends, and its proceeds support projects of the Belton Library throughout the year. The group also considered forward-planning ideas and activities that can encourage community involvement.
Salado Area Republican Women
The Salado Area Republican Women’s group has announced that tickets are now available for its annual Fine China Luncheon and fundraiser, which will take place on June 6 in the Blue Heron Room at Tenroc Ranch, 5471 Thomas Arnold Road in Salado.
This year’s guest speaker will be Steve Munisteri, who served as the 2010 chairman of the Republican Party of Texas. He was appointed to the White House staff in 2017 as deputy assistant to the president and principal deputy director of the Office of Public Liason. He now serves as senior advisor to Gov. Greg Abbott.
Doors will open at 10:45 a.m. and the event starts at 11:30 a.m. Guests who arrive early will have the opportunity to view decorated tables and vote for their favorite. First and second place awards will be given to the tables with the most votes.
The event also will include a silent auction. Proceeds from the event will help support conservative causes, including military, civic, and educational campaign projects. Two scholarships also are awarded annually.
Tickets are $40 and may be purchased by mailing a check made out to SARW PAC, c/o Barclay McCort, 406 Royal View Road, Salado, TX 76571. Reserved tables of seven or eight are available, but are limited. Participants are asked to provide an email or cell phone number to confirm receipt. Some group seating is available when checks are sent together.
For information contact Barclay McCort at barclaymccort@gmail.com or 254-760-4266.
Bell Fine Arts
The Bell Fine Arts organization meets from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesdays at 305 E. Fifth Ave. in Belton.
The group is open to artists of all mediums and skill levels. For information call Jeanne at 409-313-0611.
Temple Breakfast Lions Club
The Temple Breakfast Lions Club meets the first and third Thursdays of each month in the Ava room at the Hilton Garden Inn, 1749 Scott Boulevard in Temple. The group gathers at 7 a.m. to order breakfast and the meeting starts at 7:30 a.m.
Meetings also are broadcast by the Zoom online meeting platform. For information email Lmeeker53@gmail.com. Meetings are open to the public and the club is open to anyone with a heart for service.
Temple Belton Ladies Lions Club
The Temple Belton Ladies Lions Club meets at 6:30 p.m. the second and fourth Monday of the month at VFW Post 4008, 2311 S. Pearl St. in Belton.
Meetings are open to the public and newcomers are welcome.
Rotary Club of Belton
The Rotary Club of Belton meets at noon on Tuesdays at The Gin at Nolan Creek, 219 S. East St. in Belton.
The meeting is open to Rotarians and guests.
Rotary leadership camp
Applications are now being accepted for the Excellence in Leadership day camp sponsored by The Rotary Clubs of Temple South, Temple, and Belton.
The camp will take place June 20-22. The camp is for are high school students who will be juniors and seniors next school year. Camp participants will have the opportunity to learn leadership skills from community leaders and take part in a community service project.
For information contact Pat Johnson at docpatj@gmail.com.
Bell County Master Gardener Association
The Bell County Master Gardener Association will present a hands-on workshop. “Hush and Eat Your Flowers,” 9-11 a.m. on Saturday, June 10, at the Texas Agrilife Extension office, 1605 N. Main St. in Belton. Certified Master Gardener Kim Pringle and Master Gardener and Rowena Fengel, a professional baker, will give a presentation on edible flowers. There will be tips, reminders, and handouts on how to easily incorporate fresh and dried edible flowers and herbs from your own garden into drinks, salads, entrees, and desserts. After the presentation, participants will have the opportunity to decorate a cupcake with edible flowers and herbs. Attendees are advised to bring an apron. The class is limited to 20 participants and the class fee is $17 per person. Payment instructions will be provided upon registering for the workshop. To register, email, bcmgaspeakers@gmail.com.
The Bell County Master Gardener Association will present a free seminar, “Soil Science for the Home Gardener,” at 6 p.m. on Thursday, June 15, at the Bell County Extension office, 1605 N. Main St. in Belton. Pat Mielnick, a Certified Master Gardener and soil scientist, will discuss why soil is important, the essentials for plant growth and the need for submitting a soil test. The seminar is limited to 50 participants. Those who wish to attend are asked to register by sending an email to bcmgaspeakers@gmail.com .
The Bell County Master Gardener Association invites the public to attend a tour of the Killeen Municipal Court Community Garden from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, June 17. The garden is located behind the Killeen Convention & Visitors Bureau at 3601 S. W.S. Young Drive in Killeen. Certified Master Gardener Dave Slaughter, director of the garden, as well as other Certified Master Gardeners, will be on site to provide tours of the garden and will answer questions on weeding as well as conducting demonstrations on harvesting. The tours are free and open to the public. No registration or sign-up required. For information call 254-933-5304 or email bcmgaspeakers@gmail.com.
Thursday Club
The Thursday Club assists caregivers of those with early stage Alzheimer’s or other dementias. It meets from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursdays at the First Lutheran Church, 1515 W. Adams Ave. in Temple.
The group provides initial education, ongoing information and support for caregivers. The Thursday Club offers time on Thursdays for the caregiver to run errands, rest, and have some time to themselves which volunteers care for their family member at no cost.
For information contact Craig Pitrucha at 254-541-0610 or Linda Eimen at 254-773-5207.
Beekeepers association
The Temple Area Beekeepers Association will meet at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 10, at the Troy Community Center, 201 E. Main St. in Troy.
Dr. Ferhat Ozturk, an assistant professor at the University of Texas at San Antonio, will give a presentation on the healing properties of honey.
The meeting is open to the public. For information email Robin Battershell at battershell@gmail.com.