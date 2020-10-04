MOFFAT — While many businesses have started to reopen around the state, that has not been the case for the Moffat Community Center, which has been shutdown since March.
The community center, which hosts a variety of events for the surrounding area, has been closed since the start of the coronavirus pandemic and unable to host most of its events. The Moffat Community Center Association, which restored the building and maintains it, has been slowly draining its monetary reserves the past several months, officials said.
Cheryl Hinkley, the association’s spokeswoman, said the group has not been able to keep the center open due to the amount of cleaning needed and their limited number of volunteers.
“We’ve had no income since March, when all of this started,” Hinkley said. “There is just a small core of volunteers that would need to go up and sanitize everything both before and after. We just made a decision not to do anymore rentals since March, and we have lost a substantial amount of revenue for a small community center.”
Hinkley said before the pandemic the community center would hold an event, from weddings to birthday parties, every weekend and bring in a steady amount of money.
Despite using its savings, Hinkley said there is enough money for several months still available since most work is done by group members. She said the group’s record of having a conservative budget helped them be ready for the worst-case scenario.
Hinkley said the group plans to keep the community center operating and in good condition as long as possible because it helps the community but also due to the building’s history.
The community center is more than 100 years old was previously being used a schoolhouse before being abandoned for years. The association worked to restore the property 13 years ago.
Many members of the association, including Hinkley’s husband, had family members attend school in the building and feel attached to it.
“There is a small core of us that would see that the building is maintained,” Hinkley said. “There are those who went to school there or their parents went to school there. I am not concerned that we would have to shut the doors. People around here will step up and make sure it is taken care of.”
Hinkley is also in the process of attempting to create a documentary about the building, finding photographs from residents to add into a video. She and the organization also hope to eventually transform one room in the center, which still has its original chalkboard, into a miniature museum when they have the money.
The community center can be rented for $100 a day during the week and $150 during the weekend, with its outdoor pavilion being able to be rented for $50 a day.
While the organization is not asking for donations, Hinkley said people can become a member of the association or purchase bricks with their names on them for the front of the building.