Mienie Roberts

Texas A&M University-Central Texas Associate Professor Mienie Roberts, a Harker Heights resident, wears snorkeling equipment during one of her globe-trotting adventures.

 Courtesy photo

KILLEEN — In the push and pull of everyday life, the things that exist for the sole purpose of vying for our attention are everywhere. Our cars’ safety and notification systems blink with cautionary warnings and the devices we rely upon for convenience ping with pop-up alerts or texts. Amidst these distractions there are, however, other sounds that offer a more subtle soundtrack. University campuses are no exception.