Rotary Club of Belton
The Rotary Club of Belton meets Tuesdays at noon at The Gin at Nolan Creek, 219 S. East St. Belton.
The guest speaker for the June 14 meeting will be Randy Pittenger, president of the Belton Chamber of Commerce.
Rotarians and guests are welcome.
Colonial Dames
The Gov. Samuel Mathews Colonial Dames XVII Century Chapter recently met at the Bell County Museum in Belton. Patsy Palmer, scholarship chairman, presented Leticia Barros with the chapter’s scholarship. She will graduate from Temple High School and plans to attend Temple College to become a pediatric nurse. She was accompanied by her mother, Claudiane Barros.
The chapter received multiple awards from the National Society Colonial Dames XVII Century Texas State Society. Special certificates were awarded to Vicki Harlan, Excellence in Chapter Leadership; Ellen Truesdale, outstanding service and appreciation in public relations; two awards for appreciation from Veteran Service Committee; a certificate for achievement and excellence in support of education; and two certificates for outstanding programs commemorating heroic deeds of our ancestors. The Gov. Samuel Mathews Chapter also received 18 first place certificates, five second place certificates and five third place certificates in Division II.
Chapter President Vicki Harlan recently gave a program titled “Medicine in Colonial America”.
The program focused on the many medical treatments used by colonists, including bloodletting, forced vomiting, purging and blistering.
Members are reminded to pay their dues. The group’s next meeting will be in October.
National Association of Retired and Veteran Railway Employees
The National Association of Retired and Veteran Railway Employees will meet Thursday at Sam’s Southern Eatery, 221 SW HK Dodgen Loop in Temple.
Group members will dine at noon and the meeting will start at 1 p.m. For information contact Buddy Stewart at robmed@embarqmail.com or call 254-657-2773.
Newcomers Club
The Newcomers Club, Inc. is looking for new members and extends a warm welcome to ladies that are new (within the past three years) to Bell County and surrounding counties. The group also welcome ladies that have just retired, are recent empty nesters, or have experienced another life change within the past three years and would like to connect with other ladies. Join the fun and check out the Newcomers Club Inc. at www.bellcountynewcomers.com. For information about joining, contact Jan Fisher at 2txgrl@gmail.com or 951-751-4002.
Upcoming group activities are: 6/13 Bookworms; 6/15 Popcorn Bridge; 6/17 Trail Blazers; 6/18 Exploring Wines; 6/20 Snack Time Mah Jongg; 6/21 Bunco; 6/22 Fun Lunch; 6/23 Heritage Seekers; 6/25 Sassy Singles; and 6/27 Well-Read Women, Crocket & Knit, and Monday Canasta.
Temple Breakfast Lions Club
The Temple Breakfast Lions Club meets the first and third Thursdays of each month in the Ava room at the Hilton Garden Inn, 1749 Scott Boulevard in Temple. The group gathers at 7 a.m. to order breakfast and the meeting starts at 7:30 a.m.
Meetings also are broadcast by the Zoom online meeting platform. For information email Lmeeker53@gmail.com. Meetings are open to the public and the club is open to anyone with a heart for service.
Leedale EE Club
The Leedale EE Club will meet at 11 a.m. Monday at Clem Mikeska Bar-B-Q, 1217 S. 57th St. in Temple for the group’s annual social gathering.
A short information session will update members on current activities followed by a meal.
Tanglefoot EE Club
The Tanglefoot EE Club will meet at 10 a.m. on Monday at St. Luke’s Catholic Church, 2807 Oakdale Drive in Temple.
The hostesses are Nora Sodek and Lora Blacklock. Group members will order hamburgers after the meeting.
The meeting is open to anyone interested in volunteering and working with 4-H and the Bell County Extension Agent for education.
Tejas EE Club
The Tejas EE Club of the Bell Extension Education Association will meet at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday at Plantation Square Apartments, 2411 S. 61st St. in Temple.
Members will review the discussion of the BEEA meeting held on June 6 and will work on place cards honoring the Fourth of July for a local nursing home.
Jane Vancil and Mary Stuessel will represent the local club at the District 8 Spring Retreat in Stephenville.
Bell County Genealogical Society
The Bell County Genealogical Society will meet at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, June 21, at the Cotton Patch restaurant at the Temple Mall, 3111 S. 31st St. in Temple.
John Birch Society
The John Birch Society’s next meeting originally scheduled for June 14 at Dynasty Restaurant in Temple has been postponed.
A new date has not been set. For information contact chapter leader Jan Carter at jkcarter41@gmail.com or call 409-718-8518.
