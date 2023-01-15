SALADO — The Salado Community Chorus is gearing up to prepare for its 2023 Spring Concert and will hold a membership drive and spring kickoff event at 6 p.m. on Tuesday at the Salado Civic Center, 601 North Main St. in Salado.
The kickoff event will feature the introduction of the 2023 chorus board of directors, which includes Ana Pollock, president; Bob Massey, vice president; Deborah Hays, treasurer; Brenda Merz, secretary; Marjorie Hairston, past president; and Director Dottie Shirley.
The enrollment fee to participate in the chorus is $30. There are no additional charges for music.
The current chorus consists of more than 50 singers. The group holds rehearsals at 6 p.m. on Tuesdays. The first rehearsal will take place on Jan. 24 at the Salado Civic Center.
Anyone with an interest in singing is encouraged to join the chorus.
“We want quality singers but those who make up this chorus are not all professional vocalists. We choose to not require tryouts because I want people who are considering joining us to not be scared away by feeling they have to be perfect singers,” chorus President Anna Pollock said. “I’m most interested in those who will try their best to learn the music and be dedicated to the rehearsal schedule. This year, we’re particularly interested in recruiting tenors and basses.”
Pollock said that while the chorus takes a serious commitment of time, it’s a fun experience that is worth the effort.
The kickoff event will begin with registration of current chorus members and potential new members. If a member brings a visitor, both of their names are entered into a prize drawing. There also will be a meal provided by chorus members and a time for visitation plus the drawing for a door prize.
Committees, which play a vital role in the chorus, will be discussed by President Pollack and will include a distribution of forms that current and new members can use to sign up for their choice of where they would like to assist as volunteers.
Director Shirley will then address the chorus’ goals and introduce her selection of songs for the Spring Concert.
The spring concert is scheduled for 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 25, at the First Baptist Church in Salado. For information visit www.saladochorus.com.