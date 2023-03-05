Get ready for some cold beer and hot music.
The fourth annual Northbound and Down Music Festival will take place March 18-19 at Barrow Brewing Company in Salado, and the musical lineup includes talent from around the state and as far away as New York City.
“For the past several years, Barrow Brewing has held Northbound & Down as an alternative to the frenzy of activity happening in Austin during the South-by-Southwest Music Festival,” said KD Hill, co-owner of the popular Salado brewery.
“It is an opportunity for Barrow to host musicians that normally would not be in this part of the world,” she said. “Bands in the past have told us they are delighted with the small town atmosphere, family friendly nature and overall slower pace they find when performing in Salado.”
This year, there is no charge for the event, a move Hill hopes “will encourage more people to visit Salado and enjoy the music.”
Salado is a certified Texas Music Friendly Community and Barrow is a member of the Music Association of Central Texas. KD and her husband, fellow Barrow Brewing co-owner Graydon Hill, say venues like theirs can foster creativity and a sense of community.
“The village will have shuttle service running all weekend,” she said. “Bring your own lawn chairs and blankets to spread out on the brewery grounds and enjoy the entertainment, and of course, great craft beer.”
New York-based Nisa, opens the festival on March 18 at 2 p.m. Her debut album, "Guilt Trip," released in 2021 and her latest EP, "Exaggerate," are described as adrenaline-inducing and energetic.
Boy Golden, the founder, minister and principal songwriter at The Church of Better Daze, takes the John Deere stage at 3:30 p.m.
“His songs, like hymns, are hopeful, fresh and upbeat,” KD said.
Popsiclestickairport, a five-piece Indie rock band from Arizona, will deliver a captivating, high-energy performance reminiscent of The 1975, Wallows or Bleachers. The group is always a crowd favorite.
At 6:30 p.m., Clayton Walker, a Mississippi native and the driving force behind dream-rock project Rock Eupora, takes the stage, and Saturday night comes to a close with a performance by Southern rockers Rhinestone Pickup Truck.
In addition to music, the brewery will be hosting vendors, food trucks and fun activities for the entire family all day Saturday.
“Sunday will be pared down with live music at 2 p.m. from Neopolitan, an alt-rock band from Austin,” KD said.
Also performing at 4 p.m. on Sunday will be This Side of Grey
According to KD, Northbound & Down was inspired by Alissa McClure, founder and director of Salado Montessori School.
“Alissa had a lot of contacts in the music world,” KD said. “Since a lot of International bands are in Texas this time of the year for SXSW in Austin, we decided to see if some would be interested in driving north to Salado.”