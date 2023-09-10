The Beau Benson era officially begins Sept. 16.
Benson, who was hired this summer as the Temple Symphony Orchestra’s conductor and artistic director, officially takes the baton for a concert appropriately titled “Celebrating New Beginnings.”
The program, which opens the 2023-24 TSO season, begins at 7:30 p.m. at Belton High School’s Performing Arts Center.
Tickets may be purchased at templesymphony.org.
The concert will feature Georges Bizet’s “Carmen Suite No. 1,” Georg Philipp Telemann’s “Concerto for Three Violins,” and Johannes Brahms’ “Symphony No. 1.”
“Even if you aren’t familiar with classical music, you will recognize tunes from Bizet’s Carmen,” Benson said. “Snippets have popped up everywhere — from Sesame Street to Sponge Bob Square Pants. Pop culture associations aside, though, the delightful Spanish flair of this music makes it a perennial crowd pleaser.”
“Concerto for Three Violins” will feature a performance by three members of the Schubert family — Amanda, Augusta and Alanna.
“This is a multi-generation violin dynasty, and we are very fortunate they call Central Texas home,” Benson said. “They are all incredible musicians, and hearing this mother-daughter-daughter team will be a very special experience for the audience.”
“This being my first concert as artistic director for the TSO, I thought it would be appropriate to celebrate with some favorite ‘firsts,’ and I can think of no better work to do this with than Brahms’s Symphony No. 1,” he said.
“It took the composer 21 years to complete, but the results are truly worth the wait. An absolute masterpiece — each note feels like the inevitable consequence of the one that precedes it. The symphony progresses from a turbulent opening to a glorious and victorious ending that never fails to deliver a most satisfying catharsis.”