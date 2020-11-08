What a difference four years can make.
Angela Delarosa fought drug addiction and is winning the battle. She is in college now to become a drug abuse counselor.
Her fight against drugs began soon after a crime article about her arrest was published in 2016 in the Telegram. It made Delarosa angry — but seeing it and other things helped her to turn her life around, she said.
Delarosa was on drugs and, on Sept. 17, 2015, drove with her 7-year-old son in the back seat. She believed she was OK to drive even though others told her she wasn’t, she said.
“Had I read that story as another person, I would have thought the same things they did and wrote in the Facebook comments,” Delarosa said. “But it’s one of the things that kind of motivated me and got me out of the situation I was in.”
When a police officer stopped her that day, he could tell she was on something. He looked through her purse and found drugs. Delarosa was given a misdemeanor drug possession charge.
A sample of her blood was sent to the Department of Public Safety laboratory for analysis. The results showed Delarosa’s blood had cannabinoids, Alprazolam, Valium and Nordazepam.
She was already on probation when she went to court. She was in a room with her husband and attorney. Her attorney said they were going to revoke her probation and send her to an intermediate sanction facility for a year, according to Delarosa.
“I just about hit the floor,” she said. “I’d been to Bell County (jail) lots of times. I knew I could do that. But this would be a year away from my kids, my husband and my life.”
Delarosa cried and asked her attorney if anything else could be done. He talked again with the prosecutor and they agreed she would go to Drug Court — an intense program she said is amazing. Urine tests are required at least twice a week, she’d see Judge Rebecca DePew twice a month and would take classes.
“Everyone involved with Drug Court is genuinely invested in your success. The team celebrates your successes with you,” Delarosa said.
Katherine Martin, director of specialty courts and social work for Bell County, had high praise for Delarosa.
“Ms. Delarosa truly rose to the occasion and opportunity given to her through her participation in the Drug Court program,” Martin said. “She took full accountability for her actions while diving into the resources made available to better her situation, understanding and overall outlook on life.”
Martin had more to say about Delarosa’s progress.
“The Bell County Drug Court Team, and Judge DePew, truly can’t say enough good things about her path and how far she has come. We are so excited for her to close this chapter and for her to pursue her passions in life,” Martin said. “She has always been very kind-hearted and a leader — we know she will be able to help many others moving forward.”
As of Oct. 12, she’s been clean for two years. She finished Drug Court on July 12, she said, and started classes in August at Central Texas College to become a drug abuse counselor. Delarosa will finish college in two years.
“If I can help one drug addict who is going through what I went through, that is my hope. I hope someone reads this and realizes they can do these things.”
Martin outlined the benefits that someone who graduates and successfully finishes the Drug Court program can achieve.
Graduates may get their probation terms or sentences reduced, as well as their fees. They are connected with community resources and come to understand what led to their self-medication. Also, graduates may find they have the ability to build on their strengths and pathways that lead them toward full sobriety, Martin said.
DePew spearheads the Drug Court program, as well as a Veterans Treatment Court program and a Mental Health docket through County Court at Law No. 3, according to Martin.
The Veterans Treatment Court program has the same premise as Drug Court but is for military members and veterans. The Mental Health docket looks at treatment options for people with mental health diagnoses, and the program could lead to better outcomes on their charges, Martin said.
Delarosa described her life as a drug addict and that included some of the things she did.
Her “drug of choice” was Xanax. She pawned her wedding ring, didn’t get it back and didn’t care.
“If something didn’t have monetary value, it wasn’t important.”
She constantly lied and covered up things. For a long time, her husband asked to see the grocery receipts while she was getting clean. In the past she would get extra cash back so she could buy drugs, Delarosa said.
“It’s a really lonely feeling,” she said.
But when she becomes a counselor, she’ll let people know she’s an addict, too.
Delarosa used to be mad at God, she said, but now she understands why she had to go through everything — to know what that lifestyle is really like so what she says will come from her heart and not just from a book.
“I can empathize with their loneliness and how they feel. It’s easier to talk to someone who has been down that road,” she said.
She used to be ashamed to say she was an addict, but she knows now she’s a recovering addict. It will continue to be a daily struggle — a journey.
“Now I’m so excited about what the future holds. I made a transformation to a completely new person and others can, too,” she said. “That’s my motivation — to help one person. You keep going because you can do it. It’s not the end of the world.”