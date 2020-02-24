College honors
Sam Houston State University in Huntsville has announced its Dean's List for fall 2019 to include: Belton - Emily Banta and Alexandria Dekay. Cameron - Ramsey Weber. Copperas Cove - Haley Brockett, Naomi Edie, Anthony Palmisano and Alejandro Rocha. Fort Hood - Dominic Carozza. Harker Heights - Kortnae Aniniba, Brooke Gomer, Amanda Lugo-Torres and Amlis Robledo-Casiano. Holland - Alexis Festa. Kempner - Cristian Alejandro and Aliza-Marie Simmons. Lampasas - Chauncey Canales. Little River-Academy - Kolby Potts. Milano - Bailey Baggerly, Rhett Endsley, Sammi Pierce, Britnie Walker and Madison Westbrook. Rockdale - Kenna Bounds, Jacob Crump, Corissa Moreno, Carlee Morgan and Travis Morgan. Rogers - Tristin Chudej and Mckaylen Drake. Salado - Ellie Bragg and Seth Neal. Temple - Kinsey Boyd, Amber Graves, Mitch Melendez, Dillon Newby, Kasey Nix, Jack Pliska, Andylyn Schmidt, Brooklyn Simmons, Katlynne Wilkey, Taylor Winkler and Lucy Wolf. Thorndale - Logan Ocampo. Troy - Samantha Chavez.
College news
Angelo State University in San Angelo announced that Meagan Hill of Salado, a senior on the Angelo State University Rambelles softball team, has been named the Lone Star Conference Pitcher of the Week for her performances during the week ending Feb. 9.
Pitching at the Florida Tech Invitational in Melbourne, Fla., Hill tossed her first no-hitter of the season on Feb. 7 in a 2-0 victory over Molloy College. Then, on Feb. 8, she tossed a 1-hit shutout against Florida Tech in another 2-0 Belles win. For the week, Hill pitched 14 innings and allowed only two base runners on one hit and one walk. She also posted 15 strikeouts and now boasts a 2-1 record and 0.82 ERA.